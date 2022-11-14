Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.
What makes small towns in Vermont so special you ask? Well, of course, the people. Folks from all walks of life and from all over the world make up the fabric of our communities. I may be a bit biased, but I feel Brandon is particularly blessed in this regard. At this time of year we’re thankful and appreciative for all of our local folks and for those good people who decided to make our home their home town also.
The spirit of cooperation drives so many committees, boards and organizations throughout the fabric of our village, and the dedication to the common good is why Brandon’s renaissance has come about. It’s not just the obvious facelift that occurred over the past few years, but the constant energy that drives so many to step up and put forth their talents to craft a truly intertwined village on so many levels.
Thanks go out to all who take on the many tasks that keep our town healthy and active and also to those who may not be in the forefront, but who are always there lending their encouragement and gentle words of praise that oft times might be the only reward for a job well done. We’re a lucky little village!
As the holiday season roars into our lives, your calendar can fill up very quickly. Well here we go to give you a head start on your “things to do” list.
Nov. 19: Super Galactic Toy Drive — Brandon Town Hall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Marvel and Star Wars cosplayers, basket raffle, food, music! Get your golden ticket punched and then go up to the Brandon Inn and see Santa and the Grinch from 1 to 4 p.m.
Nov. 24 at 7 a.m.: Pie Gobbler Race at Neshobe Golf Course — Get out early and build up an appetite for that tasty turkey and fixin’s! Register at brandonvt.myrec.com
Nov. 26: Small Business Saturday — This celebratory day was founded to encourage consumers across the country to support local, small businesses within their hometowns. Small Business Saturday has quickly become widely recognized as the day to kick start the holiday shopping season. After the insanity of Black Friday, stroll the streets and enjoy your friends and neighbors while supporting the local economy.
Nov. 27: Memory Tree Lighting — Join us in front of the Town Hall to see our pair of beautiful trees, donated by Steve and Elsie Sherrill, lit up to remind us of our loved ones who have passed. Catch the magic of the season at 3:30 p.m. with carol singing by the Brandon Festival Singers. At 4 p.m., the Memory Trees are lit for the season.
Dec. 4: Brandon Library Holiday Auction — Join the Brandon Free Public Library for an entertaining and philanthropic afternoon at their annual holiday auction. Dozens of local patrons and artists donate holiday wreaths, decor, artwork, gift certificates, and treasures for the event. Wine, cheese and door prizes. Lots of fun! Preview at 1:30 p.m. Auction begins at 2 p.m.
Dec. 5-9: Moonlight Madness Week — Shops will once again have a Moonlight Madness Week of savings and specials! The event is for shoppers looking for unique gifts, one-of-a-kind items, and exceptional customer service. All throughout town, there will be bargains, sales, special and drawings. Many shops offering 20% off storewide, and you’ll have a chance to win $100 in “Brandon Bucks.” Shop local! Go to brandon.org to see offers and hours. Stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Dec. 7. Contact the Chamber of Commerce at info@brandon.org or 802-247-6401.
Dec. 11: Brandon Festival Singers — This annual tradition features wonderful holiday music directed by Gene Childers and featuring pianist Jean Childers. The event will be at the Congregational Church at 3 p.m. The season would not feel the same without this performance. Free will offering.
Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at Town Hall: Christmas Pageant — Register online with Crystal Eastman-Ketcham. The public is invited to attend, $10 per person. The event will feature a Yankee swap, raffles and more, and will benefit of Operation Christmas for Troops and Silver Bells, programs within the Brandon Area Toy Project.
Dec. 18, 5-6 p.m.: Reverse Holiday Parade — Brandon is home to this very inventive and fun event. This is a parade where the floats (home and street displays) are stationary, and the people viewing the parade drive thru. Drive by Park Street, High Street and Center Parking Lot. Come and see multiple Santa’s, Elves, beautiful queens, gorgeous lights, all sorts of fun things from the warmth of your car! It’s a fun, family friendly event. Do you want to be part of the action? Contact Colleen Wright at cwright@townofbrandon.com for details.
Dec. 18: Christmas Decorating Contest CHRISTMAS — Time to string up some lights and jump into the festivities. Judges will be on the streets on Sunday, Dec. 18, starting at 5 p.m. Be sure to have your lights on! There will be four categories: Residential Traditional, Residential Whimsical (to include blow-ups), Civic, and Commercial. Call in your own place, and the judges will be at liberty to nominate their favorite picks also.
Contact the Chamber at 802-247-6401 or by email at info@brandon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.