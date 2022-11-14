Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.

What makes small towns in Vermont so special you ask? Well, of course, the people. Folks from all walks of life and from all over the world make up the fabric of our communities. I may be a bit biased, but I feel Brandon is particularly blessed in this regard. At this time of year we’re thankful and appreciative for all of our local folks and for those good people who decided to make our home their home town also.

