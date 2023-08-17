Hello, again, from the happiest little village in Vermont!
Well, we’re the happiest and, like the rest of the state, the soggiest! But the little town that could is reaping the benefits of the many years of destruction, obstruction, reduction and, finally, construction, which have given us a whole new vibe. But it’s not just the physical work that was done, but the range of work done by so many folks here in town. We’ve taken our new blank canvas and are painting a fun, festive interactive painting every week. It’s great to see the town so busy on so many afternoons and evenings with people walking the streets, eating and drinking in our varied establishments and checking out the shops and waterfalls. There’s often music in the streets, open-mic nights, performances in our town hall, art gallery activities, rec department offerings, one of the best golf courses in the state and easy access to local lakes and state parks and hiking. Hmm, I guess I know why it’s so busy around here!
One of the big reasons for this success comes directly from the Brandon area residents' commitment to supporting local small businesses. We all know it’s hard work owning a business and even harder in a small town in a small state. That’s why the old standard slogan of “shop local” means so much, and we’re thankful for all of the folks who take that to heart. The support of the local communities are why we made it through the tough construction and came out whole on the other side. Keeping dollars local means that money flies around the community into many different pockets and keeps the little engine running.
Here are some great points that reinforce the benefits of local support from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance.
10 Reasons to support locally owned businesses
1. Local Character and Prosperity — In an increasingly homogenized world, communities that preserve their one-of-a-kind businesses and distinctive character have an economic advantage.
2. Community Well-Being — Locally owned businesses build strong communities by sustaining vibrant town centers, linking neighbors in a web of economic and social relationships, and contributing to local causes.
3. Local Decision-Making — Local ownership ensures that important decisions are made locally by people who live in the community and who will feel the impacts of those decisions.
4. Keeping Dollars in the Local Economy — Compared to chain stores, locally owned businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community.
5. Job and Wages — Locally owned businesses create more jobs locally and, in some sectors, provide better wages and benefits than chains do.
6. Entrepreneurship — Entrepreneurship fuels America’s economic innovation and prosperity, and serves as a key means for families to move out of low-wage jobs and into the middle class.
7. Public Benefits and Costs — Local stores in town centers require comparatively little infrastructure and make more efficient use of public services relative to big box stores and strip shopping malls.
8. Environmental Sustainability — Local stores help to sustain vibrant, compact, walkable town centers, which, in turn, are essential to reducing sprawl, automobile use, habitat loss, and air and water pollution.
9. Competition — A marketplace of tens of thousands of small businesses is the best way to ensure innovation and low prices over the long-term.
10. Product Diversity — A multitude of small businesses, each selecting products based, not on a national sales plan, but on their own interests and the needs of their local customers, guarantees a much broader range of product choices.
Upcoming events
I can’t believe we’re already into August! Music at the Riverbend, our free concerts every Wednesday night in July and August behind the Brandon Inn starting at 6 p.m., are winding down. So sad, they’ve been great and well attended.
Here are the remaining names from our exciting lineup of performers:
Aug. 23 — The Jazz Collective, locally sourced Jazz trio
Aug. 30 — Java Sparrow, Americana/folk
Mark your calendars and join us next to the beautiful Neshobe River as we close out summer in style! And please help us support great music and donate at Brandon.org or send checks to: BACC at P.O. Box 267, Brandon, VT 05733.
We are happy to welcome a new chamber director to our board. Jane Costello, owner of Steven’s Farmstead in Sudbury is excited to join us in our work for the Brandon area businesses and communities. She’ll bring a lot to the board!
Join us as a business or individual as we continue to move forward supporting our businesses and the town we all love so much.
We’ll have info on the fall schedule of fun events coming your way in our September column.
Enjoy the end of summer to the max and head on up to join in the fun.
Brandon — unhurried, unspoiled, unforgettable! See you around town!
Bernie Carr is executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce.