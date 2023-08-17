Hello, again, from the happiest little village in Vermont!

Well, we’re the happiest and, like the rest of the state, the soggiest! But the little town that could is reaping the benefits of the many years of destruction, obstruction, reduction and, finally, construction, which have given us a whole new vibe. But it’s not just the physical work that was done, but the range of work done by so many folks here in town. We’ve taken our new blank canvas and are painting a fun, festive interactive painting every week. It’s great to see the town so busy on so many afternoons and evenings with people walking the streets, eating and drinking in our varied establishments and checking out the shops and waterfalls. There’s often music in the streets, open-mic nights, performances in our town hall, art gallery activities, rec department offerings, one of the best golf courses in the state and easy access to local lakes and state parks and hiking. Hmm, I guess I know why it’s so busy around here!

