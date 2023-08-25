BRANDON — While two people were interested in the job, the town’s leaders don’t feel a constable is needed right now.
Town Manager Seth Hopkins said Friday that a few months ago the town posted a list of vacant positions to be filled by select board appointment. Among them was first constable, a job that’s been vacant for the past several years.
He said Royalton Police Officer Oscar Gardner had submitted his name for appointment as first constable, and so had Officer Joseph Mannino, of the Brandon Police Department. This prompted a discussion at the Aug. 14 board meeting about whether to appoint a constable.
Hopkins said at the meeting that towns can either elect constables or have them appointed by the board. In 2014, voters at Town Meeting Day chose to have the board appoint the town’s constables.
According to Hopkins, who’d done some research into the matter, about three quarters of towns in Vermont elect constables while the rest appoint them. If the position is elected, the office holder must reside within the town. This isn’t required if they’re appointed.
“A constable who has law enforcement training can do anything a law enforcement officer in Vermont can do, but only within the town of Brandon, and only what the select board directs him or her to do as a law enforcement officer,” Hopkins told the board.
Brandon has its own police department. According to the town website, including Chief David Kachajain, it has eight officers.
A constable would answer to the board, not to the police chief, Hopkins said.
The position has been vacant for the most part since the move in 2014 to appoint constables, said Hopkins. There was a time when former Brandon Police Chief Chris Brickell had the job, which he did separate from his police duties.
“In a town with a police department, the concept would be to augment the services provided by the police department,” he said.
Constables can serve civil or criminal process papers, destroy animals, kill injured deer, assist town officers such as the health officer, serve as a district court officer, remove disorderly people from town meetings, and collect taxes when there is no elected tax collector, said Hopkins. Ones with police training can also perform police functions in line with their training certifications.
Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith said she doesn’t see the need for a constable in town right now, unless they would be assisting the part-time zoning administrator with enforcement actions. She said she could also see the constable helping the animal control officer with repeating issues of livestock escaping and running free.
Selectman Tim Guiles agreed, adding that he appreciates the fact people were willing to volunteer their time for the job.
The board had set aside time for an executive session to discuss the actual appointing of a constable, but since it was decided by consensus not to appoint one, no session was held.
According to Hopkins on Friday, the current list of vacancies includes: an alternate seat on the Development Review Board; fence viewer; deputy health officer; historic preservation commissioner; an alternate representative to the Rutland County Solid Waste District; and an alternate representative to the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.