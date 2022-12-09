If you ask Gene Childers what’s kept the Brandon Festival Singers going for 40 years, he can narrow it down to three factors.
“We keep it friendly, we keep it focused, and we keep it fun,” he said. “Everybody works really hard, but we also know how to make that a good time.”
And even though he couldn’t have known that the group he formed with his wife, also named Jean, would be a community favorite after just the first concert, he must have had a hunch because something made him bill it back then as the “first annual.”
The 40th Anniversary Christmas Concert of the Brandon Festival Singers takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday at Brandon Congregational Church. “Thanks to COVID it has taken us 42 years to get here,” Childers said.
He and his wife started the choir when she was the organist, and he was the choir director for the Brandon congregation.
“It fills a need,” said member Ellen Knapp, who has been with the choir all 40 years. “And that’s their calling. They are the backbone to this whole thing.”
“Whether you’re there for one year, or you’ve been there for many, it’s still that same (community) feeling,” Knapp said. “It’s been a tradition that everyone looks forward to, so we’re happy we’re back.”
Members have come and gone, but many stay for years, and the choir has averaged around 30 singers a year — “four-part music, eight people on a part,” Childers explained. That has included three generations of one family — and often two — plus upward of 350 different singers and musicians over four decades who have passed through and participated. And while it started with singers from the Brandon area, it quickly grew by word of mouth.
“A lot of singers come from other towns to sing,” Childers said. “We always have people from Rutland, Chittenden, Middlebury, as far north as Hinesburg.”
One of the things that keeps it fun is that the annual concert is different every year.
“We always have guests,” Childers said. “We’ve had string quartets, flutists, harpists, violinists, bagpipes, saxophonists, a jazz trio and a Dixieland band. This year, we have the Catamount Brass Quintet.”
“There’s always some surprises,” said Bernie Carr, executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce, who has been with the group for 30 years. “One year, (Gene) did all his own Christmas music that he had written himself, which was incredible. It was one of my favorites.”
For its 25th anniversary, the choir and musicians recorded a CD of Childers’ pieces to raise money for the charity Smile Train, which does cleft palette repairs for children.
“For years the Childers have donated money to Smile Train,” Carr said. “It’s very touching that a concert can give some child the gift of comfort, (to) not be self-conscious and sing and whistle and play an instrument because of the generosity of people in this little village. It gets me choked up every time.”
“Both Gene and Jean are very good with us because you have people that read music, people that don’t, people that have sung many times, people that have sung just a few times,” Carr added. “They bring the good out of us and make us toe the line and take it seriously, and we still have our fun.”
“I try to use people’s talents as best I can,” Childers said.
After a long career as a music teacher, it’s one of his fortes.
“As soon as I know somebody’s got something that will really work, I’ll try real hard to exploit that for them,” he said.
Barbara White, a new member this year, moved to Brandon a little over a year ago from Maryland after the pandemic. Some of the songs she’s looking forward to in this year’s program are special renditions of “Sing Noel” and “Ave Maria.”
“We have a soloist singing ‘Go Tell it on the Mountain’ while we’re singing a more traditional ‘Sing Noel,’ and that’s just beautiful. And we are doing an ‘Ave Maria’ version that I had never heard before that’s very soothing.”
“It’s a very fun group of people, and we work hard,” Carr said. “You feel like you really accomplished something, putting beautiful music out there.”
Brandon Congregational Church is at 1 Carver St. There is no charge for admission. A free-will offering is appreciated, a portion of which goes to charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.