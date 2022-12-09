Brandon festival singers

The Brandon Festival Singers are pictured here during a past performance. The group will hold its 40th anniversary concert 3 p.m. Sunday at Brandon Congregational Church.

 Photo provided by Brandon Festival Singers

If you ask Gene Childers what’s kept the Brandon Festival Singers going for 40 years, he can narrow it down to three factors.

“We keep it friendly, we keep it focused, and we keep it fun,” he said. “Everybody works really hard, but we also know how to make that a good time.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.