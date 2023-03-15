Brandon library move

Members of the Otter Valley Union Middle and High School baseball teams help transport books to Brandon Town Hall recently. The library will temporarily relocate to the town hall while its Franklin Street location undergoes renovation throughout this year.

 Provided photo

BRANDON — Brandon Free Public Library will find a new temporary home at Town Hall in the coming days thanks to a renovation project that’s been a long time in the making.

The library’s Franklin Street location will close its doors to the public at day’s end March 22 and will not be reopened for the extent of the year-long accessibility renovation project set to begin April 17.

