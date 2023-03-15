BRANDON — Brandon Free Public Library will find a new temporary home at Town Hall in the coming days thanks to a renovation project that’s been a long time in the making.
The library’s Franklin Street location will close its doors to the public at day’s end March 22 and will not be reopened for the extent of the year-long accessibility renovation project set to begin April 17.
Currently, the library is packing up to move to the lower level of the Town Hall building, where it will reopen on April 11 and temporarily reside.
“We've been moving out the things that aren't as heavily used and then once we close the on the 23rd, we'll start the big push and get everything empty from this building (and) into the Town Hall and some other storage areas around town,” Library Director Molly Kennedy said. “So, the move started a few months ago in October, but the stuff that we're actively using every day here we've held on to until the last possible second.”
According to the campaign’s case statement posted on the library's website, the renovations are intended to “provide accessibility for all persons to all library spaces, expand usable spaces to better serve the needs of the community, to improve energy efficiency, comply with safety standards and to preserve the historic integrity of the building.”
Additions to the Franklin Street location will include a new elevator with access to all four levels, bathrooms compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations, a larger programming space and children’s area on the first floor and a new 1,200-square-foot community room in the currently unusable attic.
Other improvements will also be made as a result of the renovation, such as increasing efficiency and environmental sustainability, enhancing programming for all ages and completing important building upgrades to ensure safety and code compliance.
Brandon’s Interim Town Manager Bill Moore said he is very excited about the opportunity to share the “historic Town Hall space” with the library, its staff and its visitors, adding that he is also looking forward to the renovations to come.
“Brandon Free Public Library is a tremendous community resource, and it being more accessible to more people is wonderful,” Moore said. “Having front row seats to the folks that are volunteering (and) helping to prepare the space in our Town Hall basement, there’s a constant parade of all kinds of different wonderful characters helping to make this happen. This town comes together for our own, and they’re doing it again.”
With roughly 27,000 physical materials in the library altogether, Kennedy added that she is grateful for the “huge team of tireless volunteers” that have helped move a large portion of the materials already.
Along with other community volunteers, the Otter Valley Union Middle and High School baseball teams came out to help with the moving process. Having worked for roughly two hours so far lugging books to Town Hall, OV Varsity Baseball Coach Mike Howe anticipates the teams will work 10 hours or so once it's all said and done.
“(The library) had contacted me asking if we were interested in helping, and it was a no-brainer. It is something we can do to help the community out, help the library out, and it just made sense,” Howe said.
As a kickoff to the renovations and the library’s public funding campaign, the library will hold a party this Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the upper level of town hall, and all are welcome to attend.
Refreshments will be provided and beer and wine from Red Clover Ale Co. will be available for purchase. Attendees will have the chance to view planned renovations, enjoy some live music and chat with board members, building architects and the construction manager.
Kennedy said the library has been lucky to raise a fair amount of money for the project in the last couple of years through private donors and grants, but there is still a way to go, and they are hopeful community contributions will get them to their end goal next year.
“(The party) is just a welcoming in of the community to hear about the process and what we're doing and what people can expect going forward. It's really just a celebration of how far we've come and (meant) to apprise people of what we still need to do,” Kennedy said.
Those unable to make the party who are interested in donating or viewing the renovation blueprints can do so at brandonpubliclibrary.org/renovation online.
