BRANDON — Police have arrested a man they claim endangered people by allegedly firing a gun out his apartment window on Monday night.
Town police were dispatched to 262 Mulcahy Drive shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a male had fired a small-caliber firearm out his apartment window, nearly hitting two women exiting a vehicle in a parking lot.
The two women, whom police did not name, told police that the male fired at them four times from the window of his ground-floor apartment. Police said they saw a window in a nearby building with four holes in it facing the parking lot.
Brandon, Pittsford and Vermont State Police surrounded the building while it was evacuated. Police described the situation as a stand-off lasting an hour and a half. By the end, they convinced Kenneth Dukette, 78, of Brandon, to surrender. He was taken him into custody.
Police say they seized a number of firearms, including rifles and semi-automatic handguns, from Dukette’s residence. Police say they believe Dukette was suffering from a mental health crisis and transported him to Rutland Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation.
Dukette is slated to be arraigned Nov. 14 in Rutland County Superior Court to answer two counts of reckless endangerment, though more charges may be pending, police say.
