BURLINGTON — A Brandon man, who officials say threatened to kill his neighbors and bait local police into a shootout, was ordered jailed without bail Tuesday pending trial in U.S. District Court.
Eric A. Grenier, 39, a three-time convicted felon is charged with illegal possession of firearms, records show.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ruled there was clear and convincing evidence that Grenier was a potential danger to the community and himself. Before sending Grenier back to jail, Doyle scheduled a probable cause hearing for Aug. 27.
Two rifles and two handguns were found in Grenier’s bedroom at his residence at 818 High Pond Road when a state search warrant was executed by Brandon Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Friday.
The ATF said Grenier is banned from possessing any firearms because he has at least three felony convictions. Grenier has felony convictions for burglaries in 2000 and 2012 and a marijuana cultivation case in 2011, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said in court papers.
The ATF said the guns seized were a 308-caliber rifle, a 7mm rifle and two revolvers, a 44-caliber Magnum and a 22-caliber Ruger. Ammunition in a variety of calibers was also confiscated.
A series of Brandon Police investigations over several weeks had found neighbors reporting they were fearful because Grenier had threaten to shoot them, Officer Michael VonSchleusingen said in court papers.
They said they feared he would lie in wait on a hill across the road and shoot them with a rifle, police said.
“I’ll shoot you both right between the eyes, you won’t even see it coming,” a woman reported Grenier said in one confrontation, VonSchleusingen wrote.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples, in seeking Grenier’s detention, relied mostly on the seven-page affidavit VonSchleusingen used to get the state search warrant to look for a handgun reportedly displayed during an altercation in July. It outlined a series of threats from neighbors.
Waples noted the U.S. Pre-Trial Services Office also concurred that detention was needed in this case.
If convicted, Grenier could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
Assistant Federal Defender David McColgin countered that Grenier was a lifelong resident of Rutland County and had been married to Bobby Sue Grenier for 14 years and they have two children together. She also has two children from an earlier relationship.
He noted Grenier worked frequently, most recently locally for Markowski Excavating from 2016 to earlier this year. McColgin said that while Grenier used opiates and cocaine earlier in his life, he has been clean for 10 years.
McColgin objected to one section of the Brandon Police affidavit in which Bobby Sue Grenier had told police in a sworn statement in September 2020 that she was too scared to call police on her husband. Police wrote she indicated her husband said the call would be the last thing she did. She reported her husband promised he would have a shootout with police and that he had protective body armor, the affidavit said.
McColgin said he had spoken to Mrs. Grenier and she has since withdrawn all the allegations, which he said were made in anger. McColgin said she and her children are supportive of Grenier. The defense lawyer said Mrs. Grenier was in the courtroom and could confirm it. McColgin said she was there along with the defendant’s grandmother.
He said house arrest with a body location monitor could be used to release Grenier.
Doyle reviewed the nature and circumstances of the case, the weight of the evidence, Grenier’s past conduct and whether he would be a danger to the community if released.
Doyle said he was unable to come up with any possible combination of conditions that he could shape that would protect the community.
Doyle said he also was concerned with Grenier’s three recent state arrests in Rutland County. All showed signs of aggression, Doyle said. A felony burglary and unlawful mischief in 2020 showed evidence of a forced entry. When Brandon Police investigated a hit-and-run accident and went to Grenier’s home on Feb. 3, he was dressed in body armor and threatened to shoot the officers. The third case was an assault during an altercation with another man, Doyle noted.
After the hearing deputy marshals escorted Grenier out of the courtroom. He was returned to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town, where he has been held since his arrest.
Besides the federal gun charge, Brandon Police Chief Chris Brickell has said Grenier has been cited to appear next month in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on five state charges. The citation is for two counts of criminal threatening, two counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and one count of simple assault, the chief said. The charges stem from two incidents in July in Brandon, Brickell said.
