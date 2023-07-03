BRANDON — At the last select board meeting, a discussion about replacing the Town Hall’s slate roof morphed into how to spend the rest of the town’s COVID-19 relief funds.

Selectwoman Heather Nelson, a newcomer to the board, said at the June 26 meeting that she’s been catching up on the town and board’s business and she’s been wondering whether American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to fix the Town Hall’s roof.

