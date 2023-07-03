BRANDON — At the last select board meeting, a discussion about replacing the Town Hall’s slate roof morphed into how to spend the rest of the town’s COVID-19 relief funds.
Selectwoman Heather Nelson, a newcomer to the board, said at the June 26 meeting that she’s been catching up on the town and board’s business and she’s been wondering whether American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to fix the Town Hall’s roof.
Brandon stopped using its Town Hall for town meetings in 1979, though it continued to be used for storage and other minor functions. A group, The Friends of the Town Hall, formed in 1998 to work on refurbishing it, and by 2000 had it being more regularly used. In 2017, it once again hosted Town Meeting Day and has every year since.
Nelson said it’s about time that the hall’s roof be fixed, given the building is being used on a more regular basis.
Selectman Tim Guiles said he was open to the idea, but wanted more details. Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith agreed, but said she wanted to explore other funding opportunities, such as state grants for historic preservation. Town Manager Seth Hopkins said in an email Monday that the town was awarded a total of $1,116,488 in ARPA funds. To date, it’s spent about $557,427 of that. On May 22, it obligated $125,000 to merging Brandon Fire District #1 and Brandon Fire District #2. On June 12, it obligated $100,000 to the Brandon Free Library to help with a renovation project. On that same day, it also obligated $83,854 to a culvert project.
In addition, on May 8 it obligated $12,000 for a flooring project at the Town Hall; and on Feb. 14, 2022, it obligated $226,538 to help replace the Newton Road Pump Station. A little more than $4,000 was spent in 2001 on computer upgrades.
ARPA gave every town and county in the United States a pot of money to help alleviate the economic impacts from the pandemic. Vermont doesn’t have county-level government, so those funds were dispersed among the towns. Initially, federal rules limited how the funds could be spent, but those have since been relaxed, leaving towns, especially smaller ones, with more leeway.
“I think it’s an option, and I think it’s something that should be looked into,” said Select Board Chairman Tracy Wyman. “I think we need a lot more information at this point.”
He wondered whether the new roof would have to be made from slate, like the current one. Another option would be worth looking into, he said.
Hopkins said the company the town uses to maintain the building offered a quote in 2015 on what it would cost to replace the roof. Back then, it would have been $168,000. That’s with the slate. The contractor also had concerns about the state of the chimneys.
Reniche-Smith said that quote today likely would be much higher given the time that’s passed and the recent rise in construction costs. She said she likes the idea of using ARPA funds to match other grant awards.
Brandon resident and former town manager Dave Atherton said the Preservation Trust of Vermont is a good group to work with on projects like these. It has a number of grant programs available, and he said it likes to focus on rehabilitating community spaces.
Guiles said he would like to see the town, once again, undergo a process for soliciting community feedback on the use of ARPA funds. Since the last time, the board has changed its makeup, and the federal rules have relaxed, so rather than see the funds chipped away at by random projects, even though they might be worthy, a more deliberate effort would be best.
Nelson suggested the town look to the local school district for ways to reach out to the public for ideas.