BRANDON — A local speech-language pathologist is the newest selectwoman for the town.
Heather Fjeld Nelson was appointed by the select board on May 8 to fill out the remainder of a one-year term previously held by Seth Hopkins.
Hopkins had been the board chair for several years until he was recently hired to serve as town manager.
The board met for a special session to choose a new member. Besides Nelson, it considered Doug Bailey, Ralph Ethier, Samantha Stone and Marielle Blais.
Bailey and Ethier had served on the board in the past, while Blais had run for a seat on at least two occasions.
According to minutes from that meeting, Nelson was sworn in then and there and served as a board member during the regular meeting.
Selectman Tracy Wyman was then chosen to chair the board.
Wyman noted that he’s not well versed with using email and that this might be a drawback of having him as chair. Selectman Tim Guiles expressed concerns over this, and was the sole “no” vote for appointing Wyman. Wyman said he can fulfill the statutory obligations of being a board chairman.
Nelson said Tuesday that she grew up in Brandon, as did her husband. She moved away for a time to go to school to become a speech-language pathologist. She’s been doing that for about 14 years now and has been back in Brandon for 12 years. She owns a home here and has three children, with the eldest about to start kindergarten.
She owns Brandon Speech Language Pathology PLLC.
For about a year, she has served on the board of directors for the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce and worked with Brandon Free Library to raise funds for its renovation project.
“I love living in Brandon,” she said. “I was lucky enough to grow up here, and I’ve chosen to come back. I’m raising our three kids here, my husband and I, and I really want Brandon to be awesome for them and for us, because we plan on staying here.”
She said her kids are grown enough to where she can give some time to the town, but being a young mother with her own business will give her a perspective that’s not on the board.
Nelson said she doesn’t have any particular goals in being on the board, but would like to work on things that bring young families to the area. She’s also worked with the Rutland Red Carpet Concierge program, which aims to do just that.
Nelson said her work as a speech-language pathologist will help her on the board since each child she works with, she does so as part of a team. Decisions about a child’s education and care are made by a group, and she’s experienced in working with a team, when she gets her way and when she doesn’t. Her job has also had her meet and worth with countless Vermont families of all kinds, which she believes will give her the perspective needed to help the town.
“I’m grateful that my now fellow board members have chosen to give me this opportunity because I’m now looking forward to working for our town,” she said.
