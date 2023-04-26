BRANDON — Facing questions from townspeople about new leadership roles, the select board this week clarified that the town manager and deputy town manager positions reflect a realignment of existing duties more so than new positions.
Former select board chair Seth Hopkins was hired as town manager at the regular Monday board meeting, while former economic development officer, recreation director, and interim town manager, Bill Moore, was hired as deputy town manager.
The reshuffling began in February when former Town Manager David Atherton resigned to take on the role of town manager in Pittsford. Both Hopkins and Moore applied for the position.
According to an email Wednesday from Hopkins, his salary will be $75,000 per year. Moore’s will be $70,000 per year. Atherton’s salary when he left was $95,250 and had been set to increase to $99,060 by July 1. Moore’s salary under his old jobs was $63,220 per year.
“I’m confused about this new town manager selection and the creation of an assistant town manager,” said resident Brent Bueler. He said he was concerned that the town had created a new position at the expense of taxpayers during a time when expenses are up.
“This came out of left field, in my opinion,” he said.
Selectman Tim Guiles said that the two roles would be clarified by the end of the meeting and that the board planned to meet in executive session to discuss what exactly they would be.
“I can assure you that it’s not putting the town into a financial hole,” Guiles said. “We’re very cognizant of that, and so the board has really decided this is the best way to move forward.”
Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith said it was determined during the hiring process that Moore and Hopkins would work better as a team for the town.
“Both of them had qualities that we thought were quite good for a town manager,” she said. “Both had areas where they didn’t have the experience we were hoping to find.”
Hopkins stated in his email that the board is looking for a management team approach to the town’s administration. No new roles or duties are being created.
“The Brandon personnel policy which governs all non-unionized town employees applies to these positions and includes the customary benefits package,” he stated. “The net impact on the town budget will be a modest cost savings to the taxpayer in the range of $17,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.”
Guiles clarified that Hopkins and Moore are not co-town managers; nor are their positions equal in authority.
“It’s definitely not a co-equal position; we didn’t design it as such,” he said. “This is not a partnership town manager at all. We have one town manager and what (Moore’s) role and title is underneath that is something entirely different. It’s not a co-town manager.”
The board is seeking to appoint someone to fill Hopkins’ vacant one-year seat. Hopkins stated in an email that those interested in serving need to send a letter of interest, and fill out the town’s appointments cover sheet, found on the town website (townofbrandon.com) before 4 p.m. May 5.
Letters can emailed to manager@townofbrandon.com or be hand-delivered to the town office. Those who apply should consider being available at 6 p.m. May 8 when the board will meet to consider candidates, as it may wish to interview them first. The board’s goal is to make an appointment on May 8 so the appointee can serve during the regular meeting.
