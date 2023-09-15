BRANDON — Though the warranty won’t expire until 2026, the select board is mulling how much users of its electric vehicle chargers ought to pay.
The chargers were installed two years ago near the Town Office using a grant.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRANDON — Though the warranty won’t expire until 2026, the select board is mulling how much users of its electric vehicle chargers ought to pay.
The chargers were installed two years ago near the Town Office using a grant.
Town Manager Seth Hopkins said he compiled some information at the board’s request. Right now, users of the chargers pay 17 cents per kilowatt hour and 75 cents per hour their vehicle is plugged in. The town pays 18.336 cents per kilowatt hour plus fees.
“It appears in a two-hour charging example the net revenue to the town is 15 cents, which is approximately the break-even point,” he said.
The town owns the chargers but used a company called ChargePoint to manage them.
“ChargePoint retains a fee, which covers the cost of monitoring and maintenance of the charging stations,” said Hopkins. “The chargers are covered by a five-year warranty, which will expire in (February 2026), and in fiscal year 2023, which is the just completed fiscal year, we had a total of $948.96 of revenue and paid $838.34 to Green Mountain Power for a net revenue of $111.62.”
Hopkins said the town will have several options at the end of the warranty period, but he’ll have to do more research into them.
Selectwoman Cecil Reniche-Smith asked whether the town sees these as revenue generators, or is it just looking to break even.
Select Board Chair Tracy Wyman and Selectman Brian Coolidge said the chargers need to pay for themselves. Both wished to see them generate enough funds to cover repairs and maintenance. While the warranty won’t expire for another few years, both said they’d like to see some funds built up in the meantime and that $111 per year isn’t enough.
Selectman Tim Guiles said the chargers draw people to the town, who then spend money, so the financial benefits are more than what they appear.
Given the town wasn’t allowed to charge people in the first year, owing to the conditions of the grant that paid for the chargers, and the second year there was construction going on, Selectwoman Heather Nelson said more information is needed before decisions are made.
Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore said some businesses may soon open near the chargers, which might affect how much they’re used.
It was agreed that more information on the town’s options at the end of the warranty and the life expectancy of the chargers was needed.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.