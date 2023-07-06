BRANDON — Recharged and looking to a new venue, the Davenport Electric Fest is back this Saturday, blending the future and the past.
The event will be between noon and 5 p.m. at Otter Valley Union High School. The festival is all about electric motors — from cars, to bucket loaders, airplanes and lawnmowers. Food and activities for the kids will be there, too.
The first Davenport Electric Fest was held last year, said Deputy Town Manager Bill Moore, who was among those who helped plan it.
It’s named after Thomas Davenport, an inventor who lived and worked in Brandon in the 1800s. Davenport died in Salisbury in 1851. According to the Smithsonian Institution, Davenport held the first U.S. patent for an electric motor, issued in February 1837. He was among the first people to ever build an electric motor.
Local historian Kevin Thornton said last year that not much is known about Davenport himself. His version of the electric motor didn’t gain much traction as far as mass development goes, given that he was working on it during a time when batteries were largely unheard of, and even the term “scientist” wasn’t common.
Moore said Wednesday that with SolarFest moving permanently to town, Brandon has the potential to become something of a tech hub for electric motors and renewable energy, hosting conferences and similar events. The Davenport Fest was conceived with that in mind, but also with an eye toward elevating the profile of Davenport himself.
For a long time, Stephen A. Douglas, who died in 1861, was Brandon’s most famous historical figure. Douglas was born in Brandon, came to represent Illinois in the Senate, and is now mostly known for debating Abraham Lincoln and losing the 1860 presidential election to him.
Moore said given how important electric motors are, and are becoming, Brandon would do well to celebrate someone like Davenport.
He said the initial Davenport Electric Fest drew about 500 people. It is expected to attract upward of 1,000 this year.
Emily Eckert is one of the event’s organizers. She used to work for Tesla and now works for Green Mountain Power organizing test drives of electric vehicles. Eckert said she became involved with Davenport Fest when the townspeople started planning it.
The first festival featured many individuals showing off their electric vehicles and appliances, she said. This event will feature more vendors and be indoors. There’s a video about Davenport’s life, keynote speakers, and numerous electric devices on display. Eckert said that BETA Technologies, based in Burlington, will be there, as well. The company makes electric airplanes.
The event last year drew many people who hadn’t yet bought an electric vehicle, nor decided they wanted to. Eckert said most people’s main hang-up is what’s called “range anxiety” where they’re concerned their vehicle will run out of charge and leave them stranded somewhere. Eckert said she used to share this anxiety but no longer. Many people, she said, when they buy a vehicle they think in terms of worst-case scenario for its use — a long road trip or something along those lines — when in fact most people only drive their vehicle, on average, 40 or 50 miles per day. She said she expects people will have less of this anxiety as batteries get better and charging status more common. Most people who do get an electric vehicle are also mindful of its power usage and don’t run it out.
The event will end with an electrical vehicle parade to Davenport’s grave at Pine Hill Cemetery.