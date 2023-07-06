BRANDON — Recharged and looking to a new venue, the Davenport Electric Fest is back this Saturday, blending the future and the past.

The event will be between noon and 5 p.m. at Otter Valley Union High School. The festival is all about electric motors — from cars, to bucket loaders, airplanes and lawnmowers. Food and activities for the kids will be there, too.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

