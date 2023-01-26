BRANDON — The town manager has submitted his letter of resignation. His last day is scheduled for Feb. 21.
Select Board Chair Seth Hopkins said Wednesday that David Atherton submitted his letter to the board during an executive session following the regular Monday board meeting.
The letter, a public document, is brief. It reads, “This letter shall serve as my official notice as the Brandon Town Manager, Public Works Director, Emergency Management Director and Deputy Health Officer.”
It goes on to say that the Feb. 21 date honors the 30-day notice provision in Atherton’s contract, which was last signed July 25, 2022.
Atherton didn’t return a call seeking comment on Thursday.
“The selectboard regretfully accepted Mr. Atherton’s resignation with deep appreciation for his dedication to the Town and with real admiration for all that he has achieved for Brandon, first as a selectboard member elected twice and then as our professional town manager since 2015,” Hopkins stated in a Wednesday email. “His record as town manager has been truly transformative, and he leaves a positive legacy which will benefit the community for long years into the future.”
The board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Monday in the upstairs conference room of the Town Office at 49 Center St. to begin discussing how to fill Atherton’s position.
There will be no remote option for this meeting, according to the warning posted to the town website.
Hopkins said he will advocate for hiring an interim town manager, giving the town some time to be thoughtful and deliberative when it comes to choosing someone for the permanent role.
Those with any thoughts about how the job search should be conducted, or what the town should be looking for in a candidate, are asked to contact a member of the select board.
“The board will consider all public input as it undertakes the most important decision assigned to it by Vermont law,” Hopkins stated in his email.
“I think he did a great job during the time he served,” said Selectman Tim Guiles on Thursday. “Our town is in good shape, largely to his credit.”
Guiles said he’s hoping the next town manager will also have some experience with the town of Brandon as well as some background in local government.
As town manager, Atherton played a large role in the town’s “Segment Six” project, a massive overhaul of the downtown along Route 7 that, after many years of planning, began in 2017 and wrapped up three years later. The project cost more than $20 million, and was largely funded through federal dollars and left Brandon with better sidewalks, more parking and an overall more attractive business center.
