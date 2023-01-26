BRANDON — The town’s budget will be rising less than 1% this year, should voters approve it in March.
At the Jan. 9 select board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to approve a $2,737,260 budget.
Board Chair Seth Hopkins said Wednesday that it reflects a less than 1% spending increase.
The only “no” vote was from Selectman Tim Guiles, who said Thursday he opposed it because of the police budget.
“I felt that the police department budget was too high,” he said. “I’m looking to have our community have a discussion about what safety looks like and how it isn’t always about having a larger police department. I feel like the current direction our police department is moving toward isn’t one that’s making us safer.”
He didn’t name any specific line item as being problematic, and said he’d like to foster a community-wide discussion on the issue.
Hopkins said while the town is under the same inflationary pressures as everyone else, Town Manager David Atherton, the other department heads, the budget committee and board were able to work out a nearly flat budget.
“The way we were able to do that this year was, we have had a number of years where there was a budget surplus that rolled into the general fund because the town (administration) have been really careful about spending.”
The town had budgeted for several positions it wasn’t able to fill, said Hopkins, so it took $200,000 from the general fund and used half to offset line items that increased this year, and the other half to pay off some equipment leases.
According to minutes from the Jan. 9 meeting, there was $150,000 in carryover from a state highway paving grant the town was able to use, as well.
American Rescue Plan Act funds were spent earlier in the year to cover some infrastructure costs the town would otherwise have to be budgeting for now, according to Hopkins.
The town has also seen income from its 1% local option tax go on the rise. Hopkins said it was estimated, in 2015 when the tax was adopted, that it would generate between $100,000 and $120,000 annually. It’s now producing about twice that. Some of that is because the state low-balled the estimates with regards to liquor sales, not knowing what those would be, but another reason for the tax doing well is online sales taxes are being accounted for. Hopkins said the income from the local option tax has varied through the years, but it’s never gone below a previous year.
Town employees did get a 5% raise in this budget, which is on top of a mid-year adjustment they got in 2022. Hopkins said this was necessary in order to retain the staff the town has, with their experience and training. Inflation is causing other employers to raise their wages, as well.
