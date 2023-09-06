A Vermont staple known for filling bellies and providing political commentary with papier-mâché is bringing its talents to Rutland County next week.

After a summer full of circuses held on their farm in Glover, the famous Bread and Puppet Theater will end its summer season at Pittsford Village Farm on Monday with the final performance of its 2023 tour, “The Heart of the Matter Circus.”

