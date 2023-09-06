A Vermont staple known for filling bellies and providing political commentary with papier-mâché is bringing its talents to Rutland County next week.
After a summer full of circuses held on their farm in Glover, the famous Bread and Puppet Theater will end its summer season at Pittsford Village Farm on Monday with the final performance of its 2023 tour, “The Heart of the Matter Circus.”
The show begins at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/bnp0911 online.
“Bread and Puppet has been doing circuses for a little over 50 years now (along with) the series of Our Domestic Resurrection circuits. One of our big goals is to resurrect the domestic situation to give us all the strength and inspiration we need to fight for the world we deserve,” company performer Paul Bedard said.
Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side, The Bread and Puppet Theater has been based at its Glover home since the early 1970s. The theater uses song, performance and puppetry to challenge pressing issues of the day and is one of the oldest, nonprofit, self-supporting theatrical companies in the country.
Bedard, who also handles the company’s bookings, said it has been at least five years since Bread and Puppet traveled to Rutland County.
Each year, Bread and Puppet showcases a new circus that calls attention to societal issues and the actions to be taken.
“(The show is) in response to our totally unresurrected capitalist situation, not only the hundreds of thousands of unnecessarily sacrificed pandemic victims but our culture’s unwillingness to recognize Mother Earth’s revolt against our civilization. Since we earthlings do not live up to our earthling obligations, we need resurrection circuses to yell against our own stupidity,” Schumann said in a news release on the tour.
Bedard said that anyone who has seen a Bread and Puppet circus before will be familiar with some characters and the general structure of the circus, but added that there will still be plenty of unique pieces to this year’s show.
“We always make new stuff every year to speak to this exact moment. This year, many of our acts are harkening back to some of Bread and Puppet’s origins, which (are) anti-war. We again find ourselves at a war-torn moment in the world and there are acts that remind us of previous moments when we have thus been implicated as well as how we are implicated now,” Bedard said.
Sponsored by Community Health, the show is part of the farm’s “Under the Stars” event series that it has held this summer in partnership with The Paramount Theatre.
PVF board of directors Chair Lorrie Byrom said the Paramount has brought some more recognizable performers to the area, adding that the events have absolutely helped promote community involvement at the farm.
“People have been seemingly just delighted — in a summer that included so much rain — to have several of these events happen as scheduled and be out among their friends for some great music,” Byrom said. “Bread and Puppet has made a mark on the Vermont countryside for a good number of years now and, for us, it’s an honor to host them.”
Currently, PVF is in the process of grant-writing and fundraising for the renovation planned for the 18th century farmhouse on the property, which Byrom said is expected to begin sometime in the coming year. Plans are to convert the house into a community center, complete with an early childhood education center, a café and two second-floor, two-bedroom apartments.
Those interested in donating to the projects can do so by contacting PVF or any of its board members, or send a check directly to the farm at 42 Elm St. in Pittsford.
Bread and Puppet will perform in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 8, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York on Sept. 9 and in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on Sept. 10. More details on these shows can be found at breadandpuppet.org/calendar online.
As is tradition, the company will serve its homemade sourdough rye bread with aioli after the show free of charge. The theater’s “Cheap Art,” which includes books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners made by the Bread and Puppet Press, will be for sale at the event.
“People will see politically charged scenes that are both serious and silly. We have puppets big and small. We have stilt-walkers (and) a radical brass band. It’s a raucous good time, but it’s also about stuff that is important and useful to all of us,” Bedard said.