Two break-ins in less than a month at the Rutland County Parent Child Center have put a damper on the holiday season.
Executive Director Mary Feldman said two people broke into the organization’s office over the weekend, breaking open the safe and driving off in one of the organization’s vehicles. She said they took the center’s corporate credit card and made charges on it, and stole the gift cards the organization hands out over the holidays. Feldman said while they could cancel out the gift cards in theory; in practice, it wasn’t an option because they had already given out roughly half of them and did not want to risk the families that received the cards being declined while trying to use them.
“They only got about $2,000 worth of stuff,” Feldman said. “The cost for us is in the damage they did. ... Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. We were doing a fundraiser for our Christmas outreach. Now that’s piled on with the cost associated with a break-in.”
Feldman said they have to re-key the entire building and look at stronger security measures. She said they typically rely on raising about $10,000 through the holidays to cover various services.
Feldman said two people were captured on camera having come in through a window, breaking locks off doors and a locked filing cabinet.
While walking through the scene with police, Feldman said they noticed all the car keys were gone and then found that a vehicle — a GMC Acadia used for delivering food and transporting clients — was missing. She said the vehicle was found parked on Robbins Street, near Baxter Street, with a damaged bumper.
“The car alarm went off when the police officer pulled on the handle,” she said. “Someone in the vicinity was able to turn the alarm off.”
Whoever stole the car, she said, was likely nearby and holding the control fob.
Feldman said there were enough similarities to a break-in early this month that she believes the same people were responsible each time.
“Everyone’s got ideas about things,” she said. “Everybody keeps using the term ‘inside job.’ Everything in a small town is an inside job. ... I will say this — I think it’s probably someone we have interacted with in the community.”
Feldman was adamant that the yet-unidentified “Grinches” had not stolen Christmas.
“We’re kind of ‘Field of Dreams,’” she said, referring to the 1989 Kevin Costner movie in which a main character is told to have faith that “people will come.”
“We’ll always make it happen,” Feldman said. “It’s just harder now. ... I am confident the community will gather around us and help us do what we need.”
Feldman said that confidence stretches to all parts of the community.
“We have not lost faith in the people we are so happy to serve,” she said. “The people who broke into the building — they do not represent the community we serve at all. ... We have never turned anybody away for services. This is someone who did not want the help we offered.”
