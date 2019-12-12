BARRE — The ability of an inmate to represent themselves has become at odds with Department of Corrections policies.
Harley Breer, 50, faces felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2018 in Washington County criminal court. If convicted, Breer faces a sentence of life in prison because the state is seeking habitual offender status due to his numerous prior felony convictions. He is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Breer is facing probation violations for the criminal conduct alleged in September 2018. He has denied the violations.
Breer is being represented by attorney Robert Sussman for the probation violations, but he’s representing himself for the criminal charges. Breer’s ability to represent himself has been an issue for months.
In October, he said during a hearing he hasn’t been able to access his legal paperwork. Also, he reported being charged for phone calls by the Department of Corrections even though the DOC is not supposed to charge him for calls when he’s working on his case. He said this has made it so he can’t effectively work on his case, and is infringing on his constitutional right to a speedy trial.
A hearing was held Thursday to address those issues.
Breer said he wanted the ability to make unmonitored calls from prison while working on his case. Attorney Jared Bianchi represented the department and said that’s not allowed under DOC policy. Bianchi said inmate calls are monitored, with the exception of calls from attorneys to inmates. He said the policy is in place to maintain the safety and security of the facility and those inside and outside it.
Judge Michael S. Kupersmith said Breer doesn’t have a right to unmonitored calls. Kupersmith ordered any information gathered from those calls by the department cannot be shared to anyone outside the normal course of business except for issues concerning safety and security, and if there is possible criminal activity taking place in the calls.
Breer’s phone calls from prison have been an issue in the past. In 2014, a judge tossed out phone calls the department had collected from Breer in a separate case. Judge Thomas Zonay said the department violated state law by handing over calls to the prosecutor. The law said a judge was required to find the records were relevant to the investigation first and that had not happened.
Who pays for the calls is also an issue. After Breer’s prior case, he said he took the state to small claims court looking to get back the $9,000 he paid on calls he made in prison while working on the case. He was awarded $5,000, the most money allowed in a small claims case. The award was confirmed by Defender General Matthew Valerio.
Breer was looking to avoid that this time, saying he’s already racked up at least $2,000 in calls relating to his case since he’s been in custody the past 14 months. Kupersmith said the department and the Defender General’s office will figure out who will pay for the calls going forward, but Breer will not be charged for them. He said Breer will have to work with the department on getting back the money he’s already spent.
He also ordered the defender general to put $100 in Breer’s phone account so he can make calls now. Valerio said that’s never happened before.
Breer said the department only allows him 10 phone numbers he can call, so he has to switch numbers out if he wants to call someone different, which can take days to change. Bianchi suggested adding a legal account for Breer’s calls for an additional 10 numbers or expanding his current phone account.
Breer didn’t understand why his phone calls couldn’t be handled the same way they were when he represented himself in a prior case. He said he was allowed to make calls with a case worker present and it was logged who he called, when, and for how long. He said he also made calls from the courthouse in the past while in custody and there were no issues with him calling people he wasn’t supposed to call.
Breer said he’s only allowed one box of legal paperwork at a time, per the department’s policy. He said he has multiple boxes of paperwork, but if he wants to see something from another box he has to hand over the box already in his possession and the process can take more than a week. He said he received a box of discovery from the state in August, which was taken away from him two days later and he hasn’t seen it since. He said the last time he represented himself he was allowed to keep his legal paperwork together and access all of it.
Bianchi said generally speaking any excess materials would be kept in the facility’s property room. He said he hadn’t heard until Thursday about Breer’s claim regarding having to wait for property to be swapped. He said Breer could be allowed multiple boxes if requested in advance and for a limited time.
Breer said he hasn’t been able to conduct any depositions because of these issues.
“This is a problem with an inmate representing himself, Mr. Breer. … I know you’ve struggled with this for a period of time, but you’re going to have to continue to struggle due to the limitations of being in a correctional facility,” Kupersmith said.
The case had been scheduled for trial next month, but Kupersmith pushed the trial back to May to give Breer time to work on the case.
In May 2017, Breer, representing himself, entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He was also accused of stealing her car and going on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
He previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
According to court records for his latest charges, in September 2018, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield. The woman told police she and Breer were driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. She told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
