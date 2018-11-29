BARRE — Convicted kidnapper and domestic abuser Harley Breer Jr. has picked up another violation of probation, this one alleging he’s been threatening the person that’s been trying to help him find a lawyer.
Breer, 49, pleaded not guilty in September to felony charges of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. If convicted, Breer faces a sentence of life in prison because the state is seeking habitual offender status because of Breer’s three or more prior felony convictions. He is being held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Breer was in Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday to discuss the status of his representation. Breer had initially been represented by attorney Maggie Vincent as a public defender, but Vincent withdrew from the case saying Breer “is not willing to work within counsel’s schedule.” Attorney William Cobb entered his appearance into the case on Nov. 2, but filed his own motion to withdraw Nov. 7. Cobb said in his motion he has been elected a probate judge in Caledonia County and “does not believe he has the time needed to continue with defendant’s case.” He also cited a conflict in the case that would keep him from representing Breer, though he has not specified what that conflict is.
Judge Michael S. Kupersmith decided to keep Cobb on until Breer can find another attorney. Breer reported Thursday his efforts have so far been unsuccessful. He said he does not want to represent himself and there are attorneys he’s planning to contact. A hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 to again see if Breer has retained an attorney. Cobb reported earlier this month one of the people trying to help Breer find an attorney is Steve Duke.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault had filed a motion earlier this month asking for Breer’s conditions of release to be changed. Thibault said in his motion he wanted Steve Duke, Brittney Duke, Roy Scott and Lori Southworth-Scott added to Breer’s list of people he cannot have contact with. Breer is already not allowed to contact the victim.
Thibault said those four appear to have contacted the victim, conducted surveillance on the victim and made statements to the state at Breer’s direction. Cobb said he and Thibault had come to an agreement by which Breer, at least temporarily, will not be allowed to contact Brittney Duke, Roy Scott and Lori Southworth-Scott. Breer is allowed to contact Steve Duke, but only by phone or through the mail.
On Thursday Thibault again asked Kupersmith to change Breer’s conditions of release so that he cannot contact Steve Duke.
The state has filed a violation of probation stating Breer has threatened Steve Duke in conversations using the phones at the prison, calls that are recorded by the Department of Corrections. One of Breer’s probation conditions states he cannot engage in violent or threatening behavior. Breer did not enter a plea on the violation because he doesn’t have an attorney currently working on his case.
Court records show Breer told Steve Duke he would “wring the (expletive) neck on your head” and “You stop your (expletive) lying to me or I promise you you will (expletive) wish you did if it takes me 100 (expletive) years.” Breer is also accused of telling Steve Duke “I will shut your mouth for you when I get the opportunity” and if Steve Duke goes “MIA” he “will have the worse (expletive) enemy of your life, and it will not go away. I will never forget. I will never relent, and I will never rest. I will have a new goal. And don’t forget I’m the most persistent, most determined person you’ve ever met in your life.”
Judge Kupersmith didn’t change Breer’s conditions, saying if Steve Duke doesn’t want contact from Breer he doesn’t have to pick up the phone.
Breer is already facing a probation violation for the criminal conduct alleged in September. He has denied that violation.
According to court records, in September Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing by the back of the head and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield. She told police she and Breer had been driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. She told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking.
In May 2017, Breer entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records, Breer beat a woman with whom he lived in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He was also accused of stealing her car and going on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
