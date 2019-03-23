KILLINGTON — Thousands traveled many miles and hours to meet at the annual Vermont Brewers Festival in Killington on Saturday, hosted by the Vermont Brewers Association.
It's the festival's second year in Killington. Melissa Corbin, executive director of the Vermont Brewers Association, said that after 26 years of waterfront shows in Burlington, they decided it was time to head to the southern-central part of the state.
“Anybody can have a festival at the Sheridan, or in a building,” Corbin said on Saturday. “But the Vermont Brewers Association does stuff. This morning … the trucks were getting stuck, people were in ditches, but it was great. Everyone comes together to make it happen.”
Cars parked bumper to bumper a mile up the Killington access road, and clusters of people donning their fluffiest pom-poms and Canada Goose jackets waited and shivered for the shuttle to bring them up to the K1 Lodge, where dozens of white tents dispelling white froth and giant pretzels awaited them.
“For the early session that we had, I could say we had about 1,500, and we’re going to have closer to 2,000 in the afternoon,” said Meg Schultz, co-coordinator for the event. "Afternoon was a sell out … it's our second year here … capacity is 2,500.”
Over 30 breweries from Vermont showed up with coolers transformed into kegs—as well as one from Nova Scotia and one from Quebec.
“It’s good — having a good time, been snowboarding all day, so it’s good to get a break,” said Jonathan Albar of West Milford, New Jersey.
The winds whipped around the base of the lift at K1, sending crowds toward the open campfires and the heated beer sanctuary, where many emerged with half and full pints of lagers, porters, stouts and the trending favorite — the New England India Pale Ale — to sip as they inched from tent to tent in an effort to hit as many of the tents as possible in the allotted three-hour drinking period.
“They wanted to incorporate two of the things that Vermont is best known for: skiing and beer,” Schultz said. “Killington has been a really wonderful partner to work with.”
Numerous food vendors puled up their trailers and trucks, with pizzas, barbecue, and snacks galore.
“People just basically eat whatever we offer,” said Woodbelly co-owner David Huck of Montpelier. “The crust is really good, made with locally-grown and milled grain."
Last year, Schultz said the crowds were about the same: around 3,500 people.
“We try to see it as quality over quantity,” Schultz said. “It's the same as the brewers. They see it that way. … Have a quality event instead of packing people in.”
People came from all over the region to attend the festival, with crowds flocking to the taps.
“Generally speaking, a lot of Massachusetts and Connecticut,” Schultz said. “New York is pretty common, but this has a really high population of Vermonters.”
Scott Salmonsen of St. J Brewery said they brought their two flagships: their Brown Chaga and their single IPA with jalapeños.
John Lemot, the brewer support systems team coordinator for the Vermont Brewers Association, runs an app for all of the brewers so they never have to leave their booths: All of fresh and custom-for-the-festival brews are ordered and transported beforehand, so all the brewers need to do is show up.
Brewers came foaming their finest double IPA’s, hefty chocolate-infused stouts, and barrel-aged everything, dispensing from cooler kegs into the waiting glasses of the deep lines ahead.
“You know who I’d like to have here next year: Red Clover,” Corbin said. “They’ve got a really nice offering — they’ve got 10 different beers on tap at any given time.”
"There's a whole reason why we don't have a large population. … There's a whole lot of people who can’t deal with the winters,” Corbin said. “The fact that we’re all doing this together, we’re all cold, we’re all wearing multiple layers of socks … we’re all out here, embracing it and having a blast.”
“It was a great skiing day, we got some snow,” said Valerie Orellance, of Hanover, New Hampshire, visiting with her friends Bobby Leon and Hank Williams.
Big Spruce "Raspberry Sour” was their favorite. Lawson’s "Maple Chocolate Cherry Stout” was a close second.
