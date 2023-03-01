Sixteen artists from the Rutland County area and beyond have gathered together this month to support the local nonprofit Bridge to Rutland in their first-ever March Arts Marathon event.
The fundraiser, which will benefit Bridge to Rutland’s work assisting and sponsoring asylum seekers, asks artists to create and digitally share one piece of art each day of the month with those who have paid to sponsor the artist’s work.
“People who want to sponsor artists, or donate to them, go on our website, pick their artist and say, ‘This is how much I’m going to pledge for the month.’ All of the money comes to Bridge to Rutland,” said Ellen Green, executive director of Bridge to Rutland. “Everybody wins. It’s really a fun thing.”
All of the money raised by Bridge to Rutland’s initiatives goes toward assisting asylum seekers, including the more than $8,000 that has been raised by the March Arts Marathon.
And though the time to sign up as a sponsor has ended, each artist has a few select pieces still available to view on Bridge to Rutland’s website.
Artist and Marble Meadows business owner Sue Carey found out about the fundraiser through a friend and decided to join because she thought it was a good cause.
“I thought it was a good idea to help these (asylum seekers). I thought I’d help out,” Carey said. “There’s a lot of people that might not like refugees coming here, but I think that this country was formed by refugees.”
The Central Vermont Refugee Action Network also is hosting a March Arts Marathon this month for the third year in a row.
Formed roughly three years ago, Bridge to Rutland is a 501©3 organization that has brought seven asylum seeking adults and children to the area since June 2021.
“We started as a study group at Grace Church just looking at what was happening at the border in 2020 and 2021 when families were being separated. After a while, we decided we didn’t want to just look at that anymore. We wanted to do something about it,” Green said.
Green added that members of the group now represent nine faith communities and four social justice groups, with 25 active individuals and a 160-person mailing list.
Heather Stevenson, a founding member of the organization and artist contributing to the fundraiser, said that being a part of Bridge to Rutland and assisting asylum seekers in a physical way is incredibly important to her.
“I believe it’s important to us and our humanity to help one another. Seeking asylum is an entirely legal process and they come here with nothing. They don’t get any government support. And so (this process) is relying on people like me to help,” Stevenson said. “I believe that we should help people by actually trying to do something material.”
According to Green, while asylum seekers have documentation allowing them to reside in the United States, they are not considered refugees and thus do not receive government aid. Additionally, they are not permitted to work until their asylum application has been pending for at least 30 days — or in Green’s experience, far longer.
Moving forward, volunteer English tutor and board member Michelle Fountain said she hopes Bridge to Rutland can continue to bring individuals to the area and assist in addressing the immense need for support while seeking asylum.
“It would be wonderful to see (these individuals) graduate from our program, be able to support themselves and, ideally, be granted asylum so they can be on a track to someday become Americans and sustain themselves — which is really want everyone wants,” Fountain said. “I hope that we will continue we’re doing, slowly expanding over time and graduating people so that they can live the life that we enjoy in America in a safe way.”
Those interested in donating monetarily, volunteering their time or joining Bridge to Rutland’s mailing list can find out more at bridgetorutland.com online.
