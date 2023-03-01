Sixteen artists from the Rutland County area and beyond have gathered together this month to support the local nonprofit Bridge to Rutland in their first-ever March Arts Marathon event.

The fundraiser, which will benefit Bridge to Rutland’s work assisting and sponsoring asylum seekers, asks artists to create and digitally share one piece of art each day of the month with those who have paid to sponsor the artist’s work.

