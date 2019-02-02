BRISTOL – The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a local 72-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday.
In a press release, police said that during the search for Alice Steadman, 72, of Bristol, troopers were notified she was found dead near a home on Hardscrabble Road in Bristol.
Steadman was found by friends of her family.
The cause of death is still under investigations but police said it does not appear suspicious at this time and there are no concerns for public safety based on Steadman's death.
On Friday, around 6;20 p.m., the Vermont State Police were asked by a family member for help in finding Steadman.
She had left her home on Hewitt Road, in Bristol around 10:30 a.m. on Friday in her 2007 Ford Escape to visit another family member in Monkton.
Steadman left the Monkton home around 1:30 p.m. and said she was going home. However, Steadman never arrived, prompting her family to contact police.
