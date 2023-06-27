BROC Community Action is throwing a party in hopes of making Rutland County residents a little more familiar with a program that increases accessibility to locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BROC’s Farm to Family Release Party and Fair will celebrate the start of this year’s Vermont Farm to Family Program — a statewide initiative that helps low-income individuals and families buy fresh produce from participating farmers' markets and farm stands with coupons.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

