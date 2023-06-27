BROC Community Action is throwing a party in hopes of making Rutland County residents a little more familiar with a program that increases accessibility to locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Next Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BROC’s Farm to Family Release Party and Fair will celebrate the start of this year’s Vermont Farm to Family Program — a statewide initiative that helps low-income individuals and families buy fresh produce from participating farmers' markets and farm stands with coupons.
The event will be held in BROC’s parking lot, at 45 Union St. in Rutland.
“Each year we get Farm to Family coupons to hand out to people. ... They are good only for that farmers' market season, so they expire in October,” said BROC’s Development & Marketing Specialist Victoria Loomis. “The idea was to collaborate with other organizations who also get Farm to Family coupons and make sure that we get them out to as many people as quickly as we can.”
The first event of its kind, community partners at the event will include Boardman Hill Farm, Rutland County Parent Child Center, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, Vermont Foodbank and representatives from Vermont’s Women, Infants and Children Program.
Loomis said that eligible visitors to the fair will receive a booklet with $30 worth of coupons in $6 increments. Seniors who attend the fair will receive booklets with $48 worth of coupons. She added that those who receive these booklets should carry around extra change when they want to use them, as change cannot be given by vendors to break up one of the $6 coupons.
Between attending community partners, Loomis said, 160 coupon booklets and 160 senior coupon booklets will be available to eligible visitors. Each qualified individual will receive one booklet. Eligibility requirements are available to view at dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/f2f online.
In addition to coupons, the release party and fair will feature cooking demonstrations provided by the Vermont Foodbank's VT Fresh program, assistance signing up for the state’s food assistance program, 3SquaresVT, a meet and greet with local farmers and the opportunity to take home some fresh produce.
VT Fresh Associate Manager Meg Hanna is hosting the cooking demonstrations and said she is excited to share some good food and conversation with those who attend.
“I’ll bring my portable kitchen supplies, set up and see what we’re going to make — (which will) depend on what we have available for ingredients. It will be really simple, fresh items that people can replicate at home,” Hanna said. “The Foodbank will (also) bring several hundred pounds of produce to give away that day.”
She added that a program like Farm to Family is not only incredibly helpful in increasing access to fresh produce, but it also helps support participating local farms and farmers and keeps money within the community.
When the program ends in October, Loomis said farmers who have participated in the program can turn in the coupons for cash.
Ashley Godzik, a public health nutritionist for the Vermont Department of Health, is scheduled to attend the fair next week on behalf of WIC, another organization that receives these coupons and distributes them across the community.
“Before COVID, numbers were high. We were always handing out all of our coupon booklets. During (and after) COVID, there was a lull, and we weren’t able to hand out as many,” Godzik said. “We’re hoping this event is something we continue to do annually — trying to hand out as many coupons early on so families can take advantage of them throughout the summer.”
In Rutland County, coupons will be accepted at the Brandon Farmers Market, the Vermont Farmers Market in Fair Haven, Old Gates Farm in Poultney, the Rutland County Farmers Market, and the Vermont Farmers Market in Rutland.
More information on the markets also can be found on the state Department for Children and Families website on the Farm to Family page. The website is at dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/f2f.
“Food prices are crazy expensive right now, and it’s not getting any better,” Loomis said. “We hope the word gets out on Farm to Family coupons and what a great program it is. It’s a great way to eat fresh, eat local, support the local economy (and) support those that are growing the food that we eat every day.”