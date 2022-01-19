CASTLETON — A broken pipe has closed Castleton Village School for the remainder of the week, or possibly longer.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent of the Slate Valley Unified Union School District said the broken water pipe was discovered Tuesday morning before the start of the school day following the long weekend. She suspects the break occurred sometime Saturday night — a result of recent sub-zero temperatures — and water had been leaking continuously ever since.
“We had water throughout a large portion of the building on the floors,” she said, explaining that about half of the building was affected.
Olsen-Farrel said several vital areas of the building were impacted, including the school nurse’s office, principal’s office and four classrooms.
As a result, classes were canceled Tuesday and Wednesday.
She said the building is now drying out while clean-up crews get to work and school officials monitor the situation.
On Wednesday, CVS Principal Kim Prehoda said the building was already looking “remarkably better.”
“All of the floors and walls … on the outside are all dry. It’s the inside where we still have some moisture,” she said.
She added that she didn’t believe anything of great value was lost, such as electronics or other equipment.
Of particular concern, however, are the sheetrock walls in some rooms, which need to be properly dried out to make sure mold doesn’t develop within them.
Olsen-Farrell noted that if any sheetrock needs to be replaced, further delays would be likely.
“It’s a significant undertaking,” she said.
Prehoda said that students will be learning remotely on Thursday and Friday.
The current plan is to reopen the building by Monday, she said.
“That is the hope. And we’ll assess it again tomorrow and again Friday and, probably, over the weekend as well,” she said.
Olsen-Farrell noted that, unlike last school year, remote days do not count as regular days of learning.
Last spring, the Agency of Education took the remote learning option adopted at the height of the pandemic off the table, once again requiring a majority of students to be physically in attendance in order to count as a day of learning at a school.
Olsen-Farrell said she plans to ask the AOE for a waiver in order to count the days retroactively.
She also said the school calendar has five extra days built into it which could be used without adding additional days to the end of the school year. She said one of those days was used last week as consequence of a COVID-19 closure but the other four remain.
“We’re just going to have to see how this plays out a little bit,” she said, adding the administrative team is exploring different scenarios for getting kids back in the classroom whether at CVS or another location.
She said while half the school is still accessible, she didn’t think it was ideal to open without a school nurse’s office onsite given the current state of the pandemic.
Another consideration is the feasibility of accommodating the full school population within half as much space.
“Certainly, with COVID, I don’t want to be putting more students into smaller spaces,” she said.
Olsen-Farrell said it was too soon to know how much repairs will cost, but a claim had been filed with the district’s insurance company.
The damage to CVS comes months before the building is slated to be closed as part of Slate Valley’s district-wide middle school reorganization plan. Under the plan, all seventh- and eighth-grade students in the six-town district will be relocated to the Fair Haven Union High School campus.
The future of the CVS building will likely be determined by the Castleton community, should town voters decide to take over ownership of it later this year.
Olsen-Farrell said repairs are being made to ensure the building is once again functional for students but did not expect any major upgrades to be made at this point.
“We need to do whatever we need to do to remedy the situation and get students back in school but I don’t think we would be doing a major update to all of our plumbing or anything like that,” she said.
