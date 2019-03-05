WEST HAVEN — Voters approved a budget of about $340,000 on Tuesday.
The approved budget includes $257,609 for the the highway fund and $80,805 for the general fund.
Other appropriations that were approved include almost $5,000 for the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, about $900 for the Rutland Area Visiting Nurses Association and $12,000 for the West Haven Volunteer Fire Department.
There were no contested races in West Haven.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.