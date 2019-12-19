City department heads took turns defending their sections of the budget Wednesday.
Mayor David Allaire’s $22 million budget emerged largely intact — roughly $30,000 in cuts were made — from the Board of Alderman’s final budget meeting, but not before attempts at some deeper cuts that prompted city officials to explain what that funding loss would likely mean.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen, in response to a proposal to cut his department’s overtime, described how he had three officers out on leave after the shoot-out at the train station and one officer out with an injury at the same time. He said he had lost roughly a year’s worth of two full-time equivalents as a result.
“I had to replace that with overtime,” he said. “That’s really unavoidable. ... If I’m replacing one person on any given day, that’s 12 hours. Then we have court time, which is uncontrollable.”
Kilcullen said that if his overtime was cut, he would likely have to overspend that budget line and make up for it by foregoing purchases or training — not options he was keen on, either.
“We have a 50-year-old building that’s been neglected for 50 years,” Fire Chief James Larsen said in response to a proposal to reduce the building maintenance line in his budget. “Every system in that building has been neglected.”
Part of the 2020 budget, he said, was the first year of a two-year plan to install heat pumps on the second floor, which he said would then save the city money.
“We’re trying to do this incrementally,” he said. “We have saved the city tens of thousands of dollars by having firefighters do work. We can’t do heat pumps. We need to hire a contractor for that.”
Alderman Chris Ettori, who proposed a number of the ultimately unsuccessful cuts, noted it was only fair that he make a motion to cut a cost-of-living increase to the board’s stipend, which came to about $40 per alderman.
“I feel like it’s just for show, because it’s so little,” Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said. “On the other hand, I could use that $40.”
Board President Sharon Davis interjected, telling Mattis that they all put in a lot of time on their duties and should not feel bad about wanting to get paid a little more for it.
“I, for one, will stand up and take it because I’m here, and I’ve earned it,” she said.
