Board procedure proved more contentious than anything in any of the budgets up for review by the Finance Committee on Tuesday.
The committee opened its meeting by looking at LAZ Parking’s budget for running the downtown parking deck.
Alderman Sam Gorruso took issue with the fact that committee members had just been sent the budget by email that afternoon. Since returning to the board in March, Gorruso has frequently complained when materials are emailed to board members on the day of meetings.
“I don’t have these high-speed printers and the ability to print stuff,” Gorruso sad.
Because he needed his computer to access the meeting, Gorruso said he was unable to use it to look at the budget, and forcing him to access the document over his phone.
“I can’t even read these numbers, they’re so small,” he said.
Gorruso said he works during the day and was unable to review the document prior to the meeting’s 5:30 p.m. start time.
“If this is the new norm, this is ridiculous,” said Gorruso, who previously served on the board from 1992 to 1998. “I won’t be voting on it because I don’t know what I’m voting on. ... You have to stand alone a lot on this board. I’m not talking a foreign language. I’m not talking crazy like other members have.”
When the time came, Gorruso clarified that he would vote against the LAZ budget rather than abstain.
“You vote ‘no’ when you don’t know,” he said. “That’s how it used to be.”
The rest of the committee voted to approve, sending the LAZ budget to the full board with a 4-1 recommendation.
The city leases the deck from the state and has LAZ operate it. LAZ representative John Santaniello told the committee they had been on track to be in the black by roughly $20,000 when the pandemic hit. Instead, he said they finished the fiscal year ahead by $5,000. He said they were averaging about 55 percent of capacity.
“It was very satisfying to see a black number in these times, the pandemic,” he said.
Santaniello said it likely helped that Vermont seemed to be doing better staying on top of the pandemic than other states where LAZ operates.
“I oversee all of Connecticut for LAZ, and it’s just a nightmare,” he said.
The committee found little to question in the budget for the treasurer’s office.
Treasurer Mary Markowski said increases in health insurance and salaries were out of her control, so she did the best she could to offset them in other areas, such as office supplies.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked why printing of tax bills went from $5,000 to $6,200 and Markowski said she budgeted that line too low last year.
The proposed $22.3 million budget is up about 1.2% over last year. The Board of Aldermen reviews the budget section by section at the committee level before sending it to the full board to finalize the number that will go before voters in March.
Aldermen may cut from the mayor’s budget proposal but cannot add to it. The Public Works Committee, which has the last outstanding sections, does not yet have a meeting posted on the City Hall calendar.
