WEST HAVEN — Both the municipal and highway budget were approved by voters on Town Meeting Day.
The municipal budget of about $101,220 was supported 63-6 and the highway fund of about $267,140 was approved by a vote of 62-7.
All of the appropriations on the ballot passed.
For a three-year term on the select board, Kerry Ellis, an incumbent, defeated Elaine McDevitt, 55-9.
