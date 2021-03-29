City Building Inspector Robert Pelletier died suddenly over the weekend.
Mayor David Allaire said Pelletier had a medical event while on a hike Saturday with Gail Gorruso, his live-in partner and fellow City Hall employee.
“As far as I know, he had a heart attack and passed away quickly,” Allaire said on Monday. “We’re trying to support each other and Gail as best as possible. ... He was not only dedicated to his job, but very well-liked around the building. Well respected, easy-going — he was a light here. This was just sudden and it’s a sad time.”
Allaire said deputy building inspector Michael Brookman has the authority to issue certificates of occupancy and fulfill other duties of the office while Pelletier’s position is vacant and that the city has had offers of help from the state fire marshal’s office, as well as a city firefighter who has worked in building and zoning. Allaire also said grief counseling was being made available to city workers who wanted it.
Pelletier was just shy of his two-year anniversary in the job.
“On a professional level, Bob really came in and turned around the building department in terms of the energy level he brought to the job and his professionalism,” said Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly, who worked closely with Pelletier.
On top of that, she said, he was hilarious.
“There are not too many people who embraced life as fully as he did,” she said. “He was unstoppable. He loved to go camping. He’d come in and describe the food he ate in such mouth-watering detail.”
Kelly said the Pelletier’s zest and humor brightened what could often be a dark job, particularly when they had to back up the city health inspector.
“We deal with a lot of not-so-pleasant things,” she said. “He always had a quick retort or a way of framing it so it felt lighter no matter how serious it was ... a way of making it so it wasn’t so yucky.”
Lori LaPenna, owner of the Downtown Gentleman’s Salon, said Pelletier was instrumental in guiding her through the code requirements during the extensive renovations to her building and went on to become a loyal customer, coming in every three weeks for a box of Tabak cigars.
“He loved bourbon and cigars and he was just awesome,” she said. “He looked burly and big, but he was just the kindest soul. It’s going to be an empty spot in Rutland, especially in City Hall. He was just a great guy.”
