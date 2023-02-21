BURLINGTON — The man who sexually assaulted, beat and strangled a popular Milton Elementary School educator more than 51 years ago lived two floors above her in a Burlington apartment house, authorities said on Tuesday.
William R. DeRoos was 31 years old and had been married for two weeks when he had a fight with his new wife the night of July 19, 1971, and left their apartment at 15 Brookes Ave., according to Burlington Police.
DeRoos then killed teacher Rita Curran, 24, in her first-floor apartment at 17 Brookes Ave., which was part of the same three-story converted Victorian house, police said. Minutes later, he returned to his third-floor apartment with no known scrapes or wounds and went to bed, police said.
DeRoos can’t be held accountable for what had been considered one of the highest profiled unsolved — until this week — homicides in Vermont history.
He eventually died from a drug overdose — acute morphine poisoning — in a San Francisco hotel on Aug. 7, 1986, 15 years after the homicide. He had shown other signs of violence later in life, including stabbing a woman friend, Burlington Detective Lt. James Trieb said during a news conference.
The case was solved through Familial DNA by Parabon Labs and scientist CeCe Moore, who spoke at the news conference. Familial DNA is when family members share their DNA in the hopes to trace their ancestors. For DeRoos, the latest test results showed genetic matches through both sets of grandparents on his family tree, police said.
DeRoos had fled Vermont in fall 1971 — just a few months after the killing. He eventually went to Thailand and became a Buddhist monk for a short time before his wife rejoined him.
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said the case is being closed thanks to the new DNA test results. Testing on a Lark brand cigarette butt left next to Curran’s right arm in her bedroom led investigators on a scientific trail to DeRoos.
And during a new interview last September with the ex-wife of DeRoos, she admitted she and her husband had lied repeatedly to police when interviewed.
Michelle Roach DeRoos, whose father had been a plant manager at IBM in Essex in the mid 1960s, had maintained in their initial stories to city and state police that they knew nothing, and they were home the night of the killing, Detective Lt. James Trieb said. Those were lies, he said.
William DeRoos told his wife she needed to stick with the story because he had a criminal record and if police knew he had left the apartment, they would focus on him for the killing, Trieb said.
The couple had been married on July 5, 1971, in Burlington, Trieb said. They had met at a Zen Center in San Francisco about 1970.
DeRoos, who was working as a farm laborer at the Palmer Farm in Hinesburg, had a plan to set up a barber shop in Burlington, police said. After the homicide, plans for work and life changed, Trieb said.
Police later learned he had a few criminal convictions, including serving a few years for armed robbery in California.
Murad said Trieb decided a new approach was needed on the Curran case. Instead of just one detective being assigned to work on it when free, a decision was made to have the entire detective bureau involved and to treat it like it was a fresh case over the past few years. Detective Thomas Chenette was the lead investigator
Murad noted that the detective bureau also had solved the six most recent homicides in the city while working on the Curran case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.