NORTH CLARENDON — The Vermont Country Store says it won’t rebuild a 16,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 7B that burned down in October, but will instead add 12,000 square feet to its existing facility in the spring.
The building that burned down was bought by Vermont Country Store in July and was used to store retail items meant for sale during the holidays. The building hadn’t yet been equipped with a sprinkler system when a fire alarm alerted the Clarendon Fire Department to the blaze. It was a large, stubborn fire that was fought by the Clarendon, Killington, Danby, Mount Holly, Proctor, Chittenden, Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Tinmouth, Wallingford and Shrewsbury fire departments, along with help from Rutland Regional Ambulance.
The warehouse wasn’t occupied when the fire occurred and there were no reported injuries. The building was considered a total loss and was torn down. Police said the cause of the fire was undetermined, but not suspicious.
The building was an overflow warehouse, and while the value of the items inside was estimated to be in the millions of dollars, its loss didn’t disrupt holiday operations nor cost any seasonal workers their jobs.
“As we considered what to do next, it made the most sense for us to expand the existing footprint at our warehouse, rather than rebuild at the property on Route 7B,” said Vermont Country Store owner Eliot Orton in a Tuesday statement. “We had considered expanding this facility in the past, so we had a design ready and some permits in place, which will expedite the construction process. This will potentially give us access to new space this fall, and allows us to maintain our inventory in one location, which has the greatest efficiency. Given the options, this is the one that is best for our business.”
William Burke, district coordinator for the District 1 Environmental Commission, said Tuesday he recently spoke with Vermont Country Store employees for an informal pre-application meeting.
He said the company hasn’t yet filed for an Act 250 permit, but is expected to do so soon. Since it’s an addition to an existing structure in an industrial park, he doesn’t anticipate it being considered a major application, but that will be determined by the District 1 Environmental Commission.
Kara Soulia, director of operations for Vermont Country Store, said Tuesday the company is still looking at what town and state permits it will need for the expansion. She said the plan is to have the needed applications filed within the next few weeks so they can be ready in time for construction in the spring.
“As it turns out we probably won’t need the 7B property where the old warehouse stood,” Orton said. “It would be an ideal location for the right business or builder who wants to locate as close as possible to the airport industrial park and one of the biggest employment centers in the region.”
The site of the former warehouse is close to the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
According to Ann Warrell, community relations and communications manager for Vermont Country Store, the new construction will encompass 12,000 square feet and should be ready to store items by fall.
The addition won’t affect seasonal or year-round staffing levels.
