Bardwell House was evacuated early Saturday morning after it began filling with water from a burst pipe.
Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that most of the residents were able to return, but that the lower portion of the building had sustained significant water damage. A handful of residents had to be housed in hotels, he said.
A call to the Bardwell’s management was not immediately returned Monday.
“It was the water main between the city main in the street and their building,” Lovett said. “When their pipe broke is flooded the basement – a lot of water very quickly because it’s a good-size pipe on that street.”
Lovett said the risks of more extensive damage triggered a decision to evacuate the building’s 74 occupants.
“They took them up to the high school because we still had the Red Cross in town helping us with the (emergency flood) shelter,” he said. “They were breaking down the shelter when the call came in.”
Lovett said firefighters helped set the shelter back up, and workers from the Department of Public Works fixed the pipe, despite the break being in the Bardwell’s connection.
“When you start digging, you don’t know where you’re going to find the break,” he said. “Let’s face it: We don’t have a lot of places to put that many people and getting them back into their apartments was important.”
Lovett said all but five residents were able to return.
“I know they said there was a substantial amount of water in the two rooms parallel to where the pipe came in,” he said. “They’ll have to rehab the building and rebuild. They’re all put up in hotels.”
Lovett said it was hard to say whether the break was a very old pipe giving out spontaneously, or if it was somehow linked with the weather. He said city officials were working with the Bardwell House to see whether there was any FEMA aid to be had.