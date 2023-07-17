Bardwell House was evacuated early Saturday morning after it began filling with water from a burst pipe.

Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that most of the residents were able to return, but that the lower portion of the building had sustained significant water damage. A handful of residents had to be housed in hotels, he said.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags