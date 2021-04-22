John Casella Jr. said the city’s business leaders felt they had a “moral imperative to act” on racism in the community.
Casella is the operations group manager of Casella Construction and the board president of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), the organization formed last year from the merger of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and the Rutland Economic Development Corp. The board voted unanimously this week to to launch an anti-discrimination initiative, creating a committee to undertake a strategic planning process.
“Our primary task is to make Rutland a more vibrant place, draw people to the community,” Casella said. “The fact that the board was unanimous to move forward with it, I think says a lot about the consensus.”
Russ Marsan, the board’s co-treasurer and owner of Carpenter & Costin, said everyone in the community could learn more about the subject.
“I just think it’s important to learn as much as you can about as much as you can,” he said. “Thinking that you know everything is not the best path forward.”
Board members contacted this week said the move was far from sudden.
“It’s been something we’ve been talking about and working through in earnest since the George Floyd murder last year,” said Mark Foley Jr., owner of Foley Distributing.
Foley said the Floyd murder and the reaction to it were a personal eye-opener for him.
“Locked in a pandemic last year, me and my college-age children at home, going through what we saw and the subsequent rising up of people of all races and skin tones ... really allowed me to see a perspective that while I was aware of, I’m not sure I appreciated hearing it from a 24-year-old or someone outside my network,” he said.
Board members contacted this week all said their concerns were more ethical than economic, but also said that racist sentiments hurt the area economically.
“Look at the numbers,” Foley said. “Northern New England and Vermont is not a growing population. Places where population is growing, a part of that is diversity.”
Vermont, however, remains 94% white while the national average is 60%.
“We’re suffering for it,” Foley said. “This is one of the reasons why.”
Foley said the workforces of the area’s major employers are all more diverse than the county as a whole. Marsan said difficulties recruiting locally drive employers to look to other parts of the country, many of which tend by default to be more diverse than Rutland.
“It’s been a challenge, which has been a big reason I’ve been taking an active part in the red carpet, the concierge program and a lot of the things CEDRR’s been doing,” he said. “It’s crucial to the economy moving forward.”
That gets complicated when people encounter bias.
“Rutland County — there’s obviously been some fairly disturbing situations around individuals who did not feel safe,” Foley said.
Foley said he supported the Black Lives Matter mural in Center Street Marketplace Park last year because of some very deeply held feelings he had developed on racial justice.
“I wanted to make sure that became a permanent part of our community,” he said.
The city’s political leadership has shown an apparent aversion to discussing racial issues. An attempt last year to pass a resolution condemning display of hate symbols floundered before the Board of Aldermen.
“I’m not sure those discussions aren’t being had in every kitchen and every living room in our community,” Foley said. “That they’re not being had by elected leaders in a public forum is disappointing. ... If the business community needs to stand up for that, then I guess what you’re seeing is the business community standing up for that. I think not having that dialog at the elected official level is a missed opportunity for education, period. You don’t know what you don’t know.”
Board members said they did not expect to solve all of the city’s racial issues, but they believed Rutland can move forward.
“I think we have to be open-minded as people in our community,” Casella said. “We need to be able to have open discussion and talk through the things that can make our community better. Open discussion, education and actual human feelings are things that can make a difference.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.