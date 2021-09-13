A state senator from Chittenden County got an earful about what Rutland County needs Monday.
Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County, visited Rutland as part of what she described as an effort to help make up for the area’s relative lack of representation in Montpelier.
“If you’re in Chittenden County, you have a senator you can talk to on 10 of the 11 committees,” she said.
Ram Hinsdale met with community leaders in two sessions held in Rutland Regional Planning Commission’s downtown office. One meeting was made up of members of the board of directors of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, as well as the Rutland County delegation. Lyle Jepson, CEDRR’s executive director and organizer of the meeting, said he focused on inviting town managers to the other.
A common theme from the discussion was the need for housing, broadband access and changes to streamline Act 250 — three needs that people at the meeting said were interrelated. Jepson said he recently worked with a developer looking to build 260 units of market-rate housing in the area.
“They knew they could fill that up,” he said. “We knew they could fill that up. ... General Electric, the hospital, are interviewing people who can’t find a place to live.”
Jepson said government funds are only available to build affordable housing, which does free up units, but that the process isn’t going quickly enough. On top of that, Rep. Peter Fagan, R-Rutland, argued building more market rate housing would increase the availability of affordable housing because people would “upgrade,” freeing the units they are in now.
Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunther said the barrier to housing was more regulatory than financial.
“If there was money in housing in the state, I imagine there’d be a big developer banging on the door,” he said. “They don’t come because our regulations are too stringent ... We have water and sewer sitting at the end of a lot, a 50-acre lot right off the highway. Let’s go.”
However, if more housing gets built, Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said broadband access would be a key part of getting people to come live in it.
“You might really want to come here, but you’re not going to live in Pittsford if you can’t get a connection to the Internet to work from home or go to school from home,” he said.
Bill Moore, Brandon’s economic development officer, said the state needs to continue supporting build-out efforts for broadband.
“Throwing money at this problem has kicked into gear some of the things that have happened,” he said. “Keep throwing money at it.”
Streamlining Act 250 was also discussed as a way to keep businesses interested in the state. Gunther said Fair Haven lost three business expansions due to uncertainties around the permitting process.
Rutland Town Select Board Chairwoman Mary Ashcroft said the town lost a proposed body shop because of a requirement the developer put in a sidewalk and that the soon-to-open Harbor Freight Tools had trouble with a similar requirement.
“As far as I know, nobody who goes to Harbor Freight walks there to pick up tools and carry them home,” she said.
Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said people need to realize they shouldn’t blame the Agency of Natural Resources for the state’s permitting woes.
“It’s us,” he said. “We pass the laws. ... We’re falling down as representatives of our communities and we can’t help our communities get moving.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
