To help celebrate Pride month this June, Butterfly Bakery of Vermont is donating 25% of the sales of its Maple Sparkle Sriracha hot sauce to the Pride Center of Vermont, the mission of which is to celebrate, educate and advocate for LGBTQ+ Vermonters.

“Pride Month is near and dear to my heart,” said company owner Claire Georges. “Pride Month celebrates joy.”

