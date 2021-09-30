MONTPELIER — Jayveon Caballero didn’t get a fair trial when he was convicted of killing Markus Austin in Montpelier in January 2017, according to his appeal to the state Supreme Court.
Caballero was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of second-degree murder. He was given a sentence of 25 years to life in prison in October 2020. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to court records, a witness told police Austin was shot around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his 191 Barre St. apartment in Montpelier. Austin died from a 9 mm gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and court records.
Police said the shooting followed a fight hours prior near a bar in Barre, when witnesses said Austin hit Caballero’s then-girlfriend who required medical treatment as a result. Officials said Caballero waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot.
Police said Caballero then fled to Florida, where he was arrested in May 2017 and brought back to Vermont.
Officials said it was Montpelier’s first murder in 100 years.
The trial lasted seven days. Caballero had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge.
Because Caballero was given a life sentence, his conviction was automatically appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court.
Attorney Dawn Seibert, of the Defender General’s office, represents Caballero in the appeal. Seibert filed a brief for the appeal on Sept. 3. Assistant Attorney General John Waszak has until Oct. 15 to file his response. A hearing for the appeal will be scheduled once all filings have been submitted.
Seibert argued Caballero didn’t receive a fair trial for three reasons: The judge didn’t allow the jury to hear about a call Caballero made to a family member hours after the shooting, the jury saw graphic photos of Austin they weren’t supposed to see and the state failed to provide enough evidence to show that Caballero knew the shot he fired could fatally strike Austin. For the call, Seibert said Caballero called his cousin 3½ hours after the shooting. She said Caballero was crying, which was out of character for him, and said he didn’t “really know what happened” and felt “horrible.”
Seibert said Judge Mary Morrissey, who presided over the trial, did not allow the jury to hear about the call because it was hearsay. She said the judge incorrectly ruled too much time had passed from the shooting to the call for the defense to use the “excited utterance” exception to the hearsay rule. That’s when someone makes a statement in response to a startling or shocking event that can be used in court.
For the pictures, Seibert said three photos of Austin’s body at the scene of the crime were supposed to be kept from the jury. She said the judge had eliminated the photos from the trial “because they were stomach-turning and duplicative.” Two of the photos focused on Austin’s bloody face.
“Pictures of the faces of homicide victims are particularly inflammatory,” she wrote in the appeal.
But Seibert said the photos were shown to the jury when an investigator was being questioned during the trial.
The third argument about lack of evidence is the same defense attorney Dan Sedon made during the trial. Seibert said the only disputed element of the trial was whether Caballero intended to kill Austin when he shot the gun.
She said the state argued Austin was sitting in his car when he was shot, but the evidence doesn’t clearly show that. Seibert said based on the trajectory of the bullet, Caballero would have been kneeling or holding the gun at his hip when he fired, but a witness reported seeing Caballero standing and lowering the gun after the shooting. Both Sedon and Seibert argued Caballero had fired a warning shot at Austin’s vehicle and the bullet had changed course unpredictably after passing through the windshield, striking and killing Austin. Austin’s body was found lying face down with his feet near the driver’s side door of the car.
Both attorneys also pointed to the lack of glass found on Austin’s clothes or body, despite glass being found all over the inside of the vehicle from the windshield being shot. They said this shows Austin was not sitting in the car when the gun was fired.
Seibert said in the appeal, “The court skewed the trial toward the prosecution by making critical evidentiary errors in both directions — preventing admissible defense evidence from going to the jury and at the same time permitting the prosecution to show to the jury photos that had been excluded. The aggregate impact of these errors was to deny Mr. Caballero a fair trial.”
She asked the state Supreme Court to overturn the conviction or to send the case back to the lower court for a new trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.