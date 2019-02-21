BARRE — The murder case against Jayveon Caballero is on track for an August or September trial date.
Caballero, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Markus Austin in Montpelier in January 2017. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in August, and is being held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
According to court records, a witness told police Austin was shot around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his 191 Barre St., apartment in Montpelier. Austin died from a 9-mm gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and court records.
Police said the shooting followed a fight outside Gusto’s bar in Barre the previous evening, when witnesses said Austin hit Caballero’s girlfriend, who required medical treatment as a result. Officials said Caballero waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot.
Caballero had been represented by attorney Maggie Vincent, but attorney Dan Sedon took over the case in October. A status conference for the case was held in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Thursday with Sedon calling in. Caballero was not in attendance.
Assistant Attorney General John Waszak said Sedon has deposed several people, including law enforcement involved in the case. Sedon said he’s made good progress in the case. He said after the depositions that have been completed, the number of civilians that will need to be deposed in the case has shrunk and those depositions won’t be very time consuming.
Sedon said he’s been in contact with an expert on crime scenes and shooting reconstructions out of Texas. Waszak said he was concerned about Sedon hiring an expert out of state because the state would then have to find its own expert to testify in the case and the time needed to do that could push the case beyond August and September. Sedon has until May 13 to disclose what experts he’s going to use in the case.
Sedon said the expert he’s been talking to will be looking at angles of trajectory and possibly deflection of the bullet. He said he understands that the case is more than two years old now, but he’s been on the case for a few months and things have been progressing.
There will be another hearing in May to see where the case stands at that point.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.