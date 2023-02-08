POULTNEY — The Cabin Fever music series at Poultney Pub starts this weekend.
First up on Saturday is Claudine Langille, a singer-songwriter who plays guitar, banjo and mandolin, mixing her original work with traditional acoustic tunes from around the world.
On Feb. 25, the venue will host Laura Molinelli and Ben Campbell, an indie-pop duo known for sweet vocal harmonies.
Rebecca Padula will play March 11. Christine Malcolm and The Kate Brook Romp are on March 25, while Jenny Porter is set for April 8. Liz Reedy will close out the series on April 15. More information is available at asoundspacevt.com online.
“Taps, now Poultney Pub, has always been a music-friendly venue,” said George Nostrand, owner of A Sound Space, in a news release. “From the owners and the staff to the locals who come regularly, there’s a feeling that music isn’t just a side offering but important to what they do at the restaurant.”
Nostrand said he has hired the bands on behalf of the pub owner, Whitney VanBuren, and will promote the series for her. This way, he said, the artists are guaranteed to be paid a better rate for their work.
“I never envisioned having a spot with so much live music, but it’s truly been part of this establishment for a long time,” said VanBuren. “The bluegrass nights have been going on for well over 10 years now, and it’s been really cool to keep that going through changes in ownership.”
VanBuren bought the establishment in 2021, though she’d worked there for some years prior.
“It brings people out, it offers something different in this area,” she said of live music. “There’s really not a lot of live tunes around here unless you get into Rutland or Killington. Just to have that energy, there’s such a creative community, I feel like, in this area, there’s just a plethora of musicians.”
She said she believes most, if not all, of those lined up for the Cabin Fever series are new to the venue. She said there was a pent-up demand for live music following the pandemic.
Nostrand said he’s informed the musicians in the series that the venue is open to them playing original songs, though they’re not required to.
“This music series will bring a variety of new faces to our stage during what is typically a sleepy time of year in small town Vermont, “ stated VanBuren in a news release. “Our hope is that locals will venture out for a lively evening, where musicians will highlight original songs and their favorite covers. (Nostrand) is the perfect person to work with on this project; he has a wide range of experience, is heavily invested in the local music scene and is genuinely interested in helping others with their musical pursuits.”
