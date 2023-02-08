Claudine Langille

Singer-songwriter Claudine Langille will kick off the Cabin Fever music series at Poultney Pub on Saturday.

POULTNEY — The Cabin Fever music series at Poultney Pub starts this weekend.

First up on Saturday is Claudine Langille, a singer-songwriter who plays guitar, banjo and mandolin, mixing her original work with traditional acoustic tunes from around the world.

