FAIR HAVEN — After a year of serving fresh fare and removing meat from their menu, animal lovers and Kinder Way Café owners Mark and Erika Gutel have plans to expand their homestead and animal rescue into the Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary and Wellness Retreat.
“We’re called to do more than this,” Mark Gutel said, gesturing to the café he tends to almost every day. “Every other farm sanctuary is dependent on donations, but I want to make our own money. It’ll be a farm sanctuary and a revenue source. It will bring humans and animals together.”
The Gutels moved to Vermont last December with their six cows, five dogs, five cats, two horses, five goats, 50 chickens and a Winnebago, making the 20 acres in Benson their new home.
Since then, their family has only grown: the Gutels now have at least 100 chickens, seven Guinea hens, six goats, four horses, seven cows and four pigs, including Kevin Bacon and Piggie Smalls, their two pot-bellied porkers.
The Gutels said they were expecting more than 240 chicks from a Colorado poultry farm Thursday in a collaborative rescue effort with Morrisville’s Happy Heart Farm Animal Sanctuary.
The Gutels have no plans to stop rescuing animals, but their land is steadily filling to capacity.
Fortunately, there’s 131 acres of land for sale on Shale Hill in Benson. The property is home to an obstacle course, heated 10,000-square-foot barn, a second barn boasting 6,000 square feet, a 4,000-square-foot timber-frame four-bedroom house, 6 acres of fenced-in pasture and a two-bedroom rental apartment, according to shalehillforsale.com
The property is listed for $995,000 online.
The Gutels said the space is perfect for their animal family and collaborations the Gutels hope to form, including agricultural internships with Green Mountain College students and projects with Roots and Wings Academy, the Special Olympics and Rutland Mental Health.
It also offers more exposure to traffic on Route 22A than the current animal sanctuary at their home.
“We want to talk to more people about better living,” Mark Gutel said. “It seems unattainable, but we’re going to try.”
The idea is to create a center for whole-body wellness and education, which includes 30-week-per-year wellness retreats with massage therapy, daily barn yoga, nature trails, gardening, farm animal compassion therapy and obstacle course runs, all accompanied by plant-based meals grown mainly on the center’s property or in the greenhouses the Gutels said they hope to build.
Erika Gutel said they would plan to launch Camp Compassion, where younger generations could experience a plant-based retreat and connect with the rescued animals they’ll bring there.
“The place is already permitted for crazy amounts of events,” Mark Gutel said. “We’re working on getting our 501c3 right now. We’d be able to have farm-to-table dinners, weddings and concerts at this place.”
Mark Gutel said they’re drafting proposals and brainstorming fundraising for the property, which they hope to acquire before summer.
Mark Gutel said the café would remain open as they pursue their new educational endeavor. He said the plan is to hire others to help at the café while they continue collaborating with other sanctuaries such as Vine Sanctuary in Springfield, Happy Heart in Morrisville and Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary in Henderson, Colorado.
“There’s such a need in Vermont,” Happy Heart founder Claudia Stauber said. “I feel there is a lot of awareness about dogs and cats, that they need help, and that they’re being surrendered, but there is so little help for farm animals. That’s one of the things we want to do — it’s really important that we raise awareness. You need to know all the background of what’s actually going on. It’s really a living being just like us.”
“It’s all about compassion,” Mark Gutel said. “All of the programs we do here, we could do those times 10.”
Shale Hill was contacted Wednesday for comment, but could not be reached.
