Caitlin Canty

Singer-songwriter and Proctor native Caitlin Canty will perform at Pittsford Village Farm on Saturday, July 8.

 Provided photo

At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Pittsford Village Farm, Caitlin Canty is coming home.

After a whirlwind of moving and songwriting and touring, she recently came back to Vermont with a little addition to her family and a new album.

