At 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Pittsford Village Farm, Caitlin Canty is coming home.
After a whirlwind of moving and songwriting and touring, she recently came back to Vermont with a little addition to her family and a new album.
“We’ll have a full Vermont band (at the show) because Noam and I are in (Vermont) for the foreseeable future right now,” she said by phone recently. “This is a true homecoming show and a record release show, so it’s not something I’m going to do every year,” she added. “The (last) time I had a record was five years ago.”
The San Francisco Chronicle called Canty’s earthy alto a “casually devastating voice,” and the singer-songwriter who lived in Nashville, Tennessee, and toured internationally for years grew up in Proctor.
“Quiet Flame” is her fourth album and features Grammy Award-winning co-stars, like Canty’s husband Noam Pikelny and Sarah Jarosz, and an assembly of other widely acclaimed musicians.
Canty was set to record the album in March 2020 and tabled it for what she thought would be a month.
“That period of time between when we were supposed to make it and when we finally did ... that was the reshuffling ... of everything in my life,” Canty said.
After COVID and its social distancing disrupted her original plans she was forced to sit with the record for years. During that time she had a baby and a near-miss with a tornado. It may or may not be the same record that would have come out that March, but Canty said, “At the heart of this record was the feeling of playing live — together.”
She likened songwriting to something we all do every day — “Inspiration sounds like this mystical thing that’s out of reach but how many times a day do you raise your phone to take a photo of something that you think is interesting? That’s the essence of a song.”
“A lot of times songs for me start with a seed, maybe a little lyric and a little melodic idea. There’s something intriguing and then I want to know more, so I kind of follow that seed and stick with it until it becomes a song,” she explained. “There’s this moment when a song arrives that if you don’t rush to the paper it disappears almost like a dream when you wake up. You forget that it even happened later in the day.”
“I don’t often finish a song and record it without testing it out on audiences,” she added. “Because I personally will hear something differently when it reflects off an audience. I hear it in a new way, even if they don’t say anything or bat an eyelash, the sharing is something that helps the song evolve.”
When the record is finally complete those are the versions of her songs that she wants to share and hold on to forever. The final stage is releasing it out to the world to do with it what it will.
“You throw your song out into a room of strangers, maybe it lands with somebody, maybe someone catches 5% of it, maybe they walk home with a CD or something, but it’s not like you ever really know what you send out there,” she said.
“People listen to the record or come to a show and take it over, and it’s for me the final stage of songwriting,” she said. “Then I get excited about making the next one. Once it’s released it really does clear the way for the beginning of that cycle, the wheel turns around to the next record.”
Her song, “Come by the Highway Home,” is the closing track on the new record, a title that comes from a Robert Frost poem. It’s kind of the last chapter about the last five years of her life, and was inspired by the Cadwell Trails by Otter Creek.
“It’s about returning home after a great adventure,” Canty said. “There’s a line in it that says, ‘I have come by the highway home’ — it felt like something you wanted to sing.”
“On the road you’re always pining for home and vice versa,” she explained, “but that song in particular, the imagery is so tied to Pittsford, so coming home to play this song after this great journey of living in big cities and pandemics and children being born, a lot of major life events, I can’t wait to sing that song there.”
“It feels like the birthday party for the record that you worked so hard on and sat with for so long,” she said and laughed, “We’ll be related to about half the audience.”
If you go
Caitlin Canty “Quiet Flame” Release Show with Noam Pikelny and special guests, Outdoors at Pittsford Village Farm, 42 Elm St., Pittsford, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets $40+ taxes/fees; ages 12 and younger are free, no ticket needed. Rain or shine; rain venue Paramount Theater.