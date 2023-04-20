A California man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading no contest to one count of reckless endangerment and guilty to another of the same offense.
Anthony Gaines, 24, pleaded no contest and guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to two separate misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, one of which carries a maximum sentence of one year and the other of six months.
The plea was part of a deal that calls for a sentence of six to 18 months, suspended in favor of 18 months of probation.
The state also agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and amended one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault to misdemeanors, per the plea agreement.
According to court documents, Gaines’ first charge occurred on July 26, 2018, when he was arrested for threatening an employee with a knife at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on South Main Street in Rutland.
The affidavit said that upon their arrival at the scene, police had learned Gaines was with his father. Police also said in the affidavit that an employee had said they were washing vehicles in the wash bay when they saw Gaines and asked what was going on.
Gaines then began screaming profanities and when the employee looked over a second time, Gaines was wielding a knife, according to the affidavit.
Court documents outlined that officers had a crisis worker from Rutland Mental Health speak to Gaines, and it was determined that he was under the influence of an unknown substance and not having a mental health crisis.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Gaines pleaded no contest to the reckless endangerment charge from this incident and said in court that he had no recollection of the event.
The second count, to which Gaines pleaded guilty, occurred on Sept. 7, 2021, and involved Gaines harming his fiancée’s 4-year-old child.
According to court documents, when police arrived at the Gulf Gas Station on Main Street in Poultney, the fiancée had said Gaines had fled the scene and that her child had injuries to the neck and needed medical attention.
The affidavit reported that after being brought to Rutland Regional Medical Center, it was determined the child’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.
Special conditions of Gaines’ probation include keeping off Enterprise’s property, keeping away from any regulated drug that is not prescription, submission to drug testing, keeping away from firearms and submission to substance abuse and mental health screenings, among others.
