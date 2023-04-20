A California man has been sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading no contest to one count of reckless endangerment and guilty to another of the same offense.

Anthony Gaines, 24, pleaded no contest and guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to two separate misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, one of which carries a maximum sentence of one year and the other of six months.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

(1) comment

John S.
John S.

Another fine job by the Rutland county states attorneys office. Just an example for the anti-gun people. the guns are not the problem, its the crazy people being set free by the courts.

