A local dentist says an incident last month exposed flaws with the 911 system, but state officials say it worked as it was supposed to.
Dr. Judith Fisch wrote to city and state officials describing the incident, which she said took place at her office Oct. 24. A member of her staff arrived at work, she said, experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain. She said they put him on oxygen and called 911.
However, Fisch said the 911 dispatcher told them their location had not come up on the call center’s computer system, so the dispatcher didn’t know where the emergency was.
“The 911 dispatcher eventually connected the call to Rutland Regional Ambulance and told us that the ambulance crew were informed of our location and emergency help was on the way,” Fisch wrote. “When asked how long it would take the ambulance to arrive, the 911 dispatcher stated they had no idea.”
Fisch said they made another call a few minutes later after giving the staff member a nitroglycerine tablet.
“The response was filled with confusion,” she wrote, saying the dispatcher asked several questions before connecting them to Rutland Regional Medical Center in a three-way call.
Fisch said the person who answered at the hospital told them to call 911.
”Our team member said that this was a 3-way call and 911 was already on the call,” she wrote. “We were then put on hold!”
Fourteen minutes later, and still on hold from the 911 call, Fisch said they found the number of Regional Ambulance and called there directly. She said the ambulance arrived 3 minutes later, and told Fisch they had been sent to the wrong address — South Main Street rather than North Main Street. Fisch said the staffer arrived at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in time to have a stent placed in a coronary artery, but the delay in the ambulance’s arrival dangerously narrowed an already-narrow window such patients have in which to get to treatment.
Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard said the confusion surrounding the call reflected the worries he and other public officials had when the state’s 911 call centers were consolidated in 2015.
“911 call centers are being staffed by people from outside the area and when an address doesn’t come up, they have no context for it,” he said.
Benard said there was a recent call from someone reporting that they were on Route 4 at the county line, which gave the call center trouble because “county line” was not an address, and another instance in which the fire department in Berlin, Vermont, was given a call regarding a fire in Berlin, New Hampshire. However, Benard said that with the current budget rhetoric in Montpelier, he does not see the call centers being unconsolidated anytime soon.
“I think of late the Department of Public Safety has done a good job of who gets dispatched to what. ... It’s unfortunate, in our business, when mistakes happen, sometimes it affects people’s lives,” he said.
Barbara Neal, the state’s 911 director, said the 911 system is supposed to supply dispatchers with the address at which the call originates, but that it did not in this instance because of a since-corrected issue with Fisch’s phone service provider. She also offered a slightly different account of the first call, saying it was transferred from the Williston call center to the Rutland City Police Department, which got an ambulance dispatched in “about a minute.”
Neal said call centers have listings for hospitals and ambulance services in each district, and that the dispatcher who took the second call may have confused Regional Ambulance with Rutland Regional Medical Center. However, she said the ambulance dispatched by the first call was given the correct address. This was confirmed by Regional Ambulance Executive Director James Finger, who said the ambulance crew confused North Main Street and South Main Street.
“I called Dr. Fisch and I apologized to her. We do over 9,000 calls and every now and then there is a human error and we apologize,” Finger said.
According to a letter to Fisch from Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson, that department reviewed the incident at the request of Gov. Phil Scott. Anderson said their findings matched Neal’s account and he upheld the overall performance of the 911 system.
“While this was undoubtedly a scary situation ... the initial 911 call was handled properly and expeditiously,” he wrote. “In addition, the E911 system successfully handles nearly 200,000 calls per year or approximately 550 per day. Yet it receives fewer than 20 complaints annually regarding how calls are handled. In short, as demonstrated here, the citizens of Rutland and Vermont can have confidence that the Vermont E911 system is well practiced and fast.”
Anderson did say that due to the confusion of the second call, DPS requested that the E911 board “update as necessary its contact list as soon as possible.”
Fisch said she was unimpressed with the response.
“No matter what they say, an ambulance did not arrive for 20 minutes and this was life threatening,” she wrote in an email.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.