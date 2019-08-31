For the three amigos who own Camp Meade in Middlesex, the Great Vermont Bread Festival scheduled for Sept. 7 is one more step toward changing the 10-acre property from a business center to a community center.
“Our goal is to make this property vibrant, a place where people want to hang out,” said Russ Bennett, one of the three principals of Planetary Matters, which purchased Camp Meade in January 2018.
Bennett, from Waitsfield, and his partners, Alan Newman of Middlesex and Mike Pelcher of Burlington, bought the property with the clear intention of making it a central Vermont meeting place.
“We wanted a place to hang out and have fun. We laugh a lot. We wanted a place were Vermonters can laugh and have fun. Don’t make this story too serious,” Newman said.
According to Bennett, the bread festival will feature some of Vermont’s best-known bread makers as well as kid’s events, workshops, baking demonstrations, music, a party and beer, which Bennet calls “liquid bread.”
“We are spoiled here in Vermont. We have some of the premier bread bakers in the country, just as we have premier cheese makers and premier beer brewers and the best maple syrup, we’ve got the best bread makers,” Bennett said.
Several well-known bakers scheduled to attend include: Jeffrey Hamelin, the author of “Bread: A Baker’s Book of Techniques and Recipes” and former baking education director at King Arthur Flour; Suzanne Slomin of Green Rabbit Bakery; Charlie Emmers of Patchwork Bakery; Becca Reiger, a teaching assistant at King Arthur; Jim Williams who mills his own flour; and Scott Medellin from Slowfire Bakery and August First Bakery, who will send a team of bakers.
Since the three bought the Middlesex property 18-months ago, they have scheduled free concerts every Sunday in the summer with food vendors and family-friendly events, and last December held the world’s first and possibly only Winter S’moretice, Camp Meade’s version of the Holidays, New Years and Solstice celebrations rolled into one event. That celebration featured performances by Cirque de Fuego, a troupe of fire-breathing and twirling artists, and the creation of the world’s largest s’more.
The facility has a large green for community events, a play structure for kids, picnic tables and a main stage.
The only potential problem for the bread festival is the outdoor wood-fired oven, which will be the centerpiece of the celebration, and is still under construction, as is the new deck at the back of the main building.
“We’re not worried,” Bennett said. “It will get done.”
When completed, the oven will be used by Red Hen Bakery, one of the five current businesses in the complex, and will be available for use by community members.
“Communal ovens have existed at village centers since the fourteenth century, so camp Meade is proud to be bringing this tradition back to life,” Bennett said.
The oven was designed by Thea Alvin, a Vermont artist, stone sculptor and mason. She and Dan Wing, the author of “The Bread Builders: Hearth, Loaves and Masonry Ovens,” have the task of getting the oven completed by the festival.
“Ovens tend to be solely functional, but the Camp Meade community oven will be a thing of beauty to behold, as well as to cook in,” Bennett said. The oven will look like a huge turtle.
The first year for the new owners was a challenge. One of the back cabins burned down, a car smashed into the pottery studio, and some of the oil from a tanker truck that tipped over on I-89 spilled on to the Camp Meade property.
“It was no big deal, we didn’t really know what to think. We just thought that was part of the business,” Newman said.
Camp Meade was established as a Civilian Conservation Corps work camp in 1930 and named for the first European settler in Middlesex, Thomas Meade. Later the property became a roadside motel, and then a World War II history museum and roadside attraction.
Currently, the property is home to several Vermont artisan businesses, including Red Hen Bakery; Mud Pottery Studio; Nutty Steph’s granola and chocolate company; and The Hive, a gift shop and candle-making business. Nutty Steph’s is opening a new store on Main Street in Montpelier and has rebranded under a new name, Rabble Rouser. The Hive will be included at the Montpelier store. The Middlesex complex also includes a thrift shop that is housed on the opposite side of Route 2 in the old gas station.
Pelcher, Bennett and Newman may be new to creating a community space, but they are not new to the business world. For 23 years, Pelcher served as the national service manager for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. “I got there before they made their first million and left before they made their first billion,” he said.
Bennett owns Northland Design and Construction, and Newman, who describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur,” is the founder and former owner of Seventh Generation, co-founder and former co-owner of Magic Hat Brewery, and he worked for Boston Beer (Sam Adams) to set up three of their breweries.
“We’re just one chapter in the book called Camp Meade. Camp Meade was here long before us and will be here long after we’re gone. We’re just hoping that the space will be a place were people can hang out and have fun,” Pelcher said.
Pelcher, who is retired, has a business card that says: “Man of Leisure, Dedicated to the leisurely lifestyle.”
To keep a link to the CCC work camp origins, the Camp Meade partners have adopted the slogan: “Community, Creation, Collaboration” to describe what they hope their facility stands for.
