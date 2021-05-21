Avery Provin said growing up gay in Rutland County is harder than most people realize.
"I faced these issues throughout school — being called different slurs, feeling like there wasn't a space for me," Previn said. "We don't see it because it's not brought to light and the people that are struggling are not open about it. We would never see it anyways — it's just hidden away."
Provin, who now lives in New York City but grew up in Pittsford and Rutland Town, is one of the co-founders of "All Are Welcome Here," an LGBTQ-focused diversity campaign involving the Downtown Rutland Partnership, Project Vision and other community organizations. In the short term, the campaign is raising money to produce materials with a modified version of the "I Love Rutland" logo with an overall goal of increasing visibility.
Provin, 21, said he stayed in the closet until attending Bentley College in Boston exposed him to the sort of "queer representation" he hadn't seen at home.
"Then it clicked for me, and I said I don't want younger people to go through what I had to go through," he said. "Queer youth are hugely at risk for mental health and suicide and a whole plethora of things."
Those thoughts were brought into focus, he said, then the COVID-19 pandemic brought him home to complete his senior year of college remotely. He said he went looking for local LGBTQ organizations and found little.
"There is people, and there is people trying to gather, but nothing's really connecting them yet," he said.
At the same time as Provin was making his inquiries, Jeanette Langston was trying to find leaders in the local LGBTQ community for the efforts of the nonprofit she was creating, Social Tinkering. Langston said the group's mission is to help build connections between people in the community, in turn creating a sense of belonging. Belonging, she said, is the true source of happiness.
Langston said she is an ally rather than a member of the LGBTQ community, but she believes its members have struggles that go unseen by many Vermonters. Provin said they definitely did, and that too many Vermonters use progressive benchmarks like the adoption of civil unions as an excuse to think the state has no more work to do on issues surrounding sexuality.
"Letting people know that they're seen and they're accepted is a whole other battle," Provin said. "What Vermont struggles with overall is visibility and representation for all marginalized groups."
As the campaigns first step regarding visibility, Langston said they are raising money to buy 20 "pride" banners to be hung downtown. They are also producing bumper stickers and lawn signs in which the heart in the "I Love Rutland" logo is merged with the "Progress" variant of the rainbow flag and the words "All are welcome here!" are added.
The campaign has a fundraising page on gofundme.com Email socialtinkeringvt@gmail.com for more information.
