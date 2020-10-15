Joshua Terenzini has outraised every other candidate in the Rutland County Vt. Senate race.
Ten people are competing for the county’s six seats and Terenzini, a Rutland Town selectman making his first bid for the Legislature, led the fundraising field at the reporting deadline Thursday with more than $13,000. While Terenzini did get money from a handful of corporations and PACs, most of his haul comes from individual contributors.
“There’s a lot of momentum and a lot of support in my corner,” Terenzini said. “I think it reflects my hard work and my effort to get elected.”
The second-largest war chest — not too far behind Terenzini’s at $11.958 — belongs to independent candidate Michael Shank, of Brandon. Shank’s reports differed from the others in that almost all of his named donors — only contributors who give more than $100 are listed on the forms — are from outside Vermont.
“I have worked in Washington, D.C., for nine years and New York City for several years, and people all along my career path have encouraged me to run for office,” he said. “That’s a show of support from all the people I’ve met along the way and worked with along the way.”
None of the other three independent candidates showed any fundraising as of Thursday evening. Brittany Cavacas’ last available report was for Oct. 1, at which time she showed no contributions and $678 of expenditures. No reports at all were found for Richard Lenchus and Casey Jennings.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, started with $353 left over from his last re-election campaign, and his total fundraising stood at $3,845. The third member of the GOP slate, Poultney Selectman Terry Williams, had a more robust collection at $7,100. Several of Williams’ donors were slate companies, and together they accounted for 27% of his contributions.
“These people are all friends of mine,” Williams said. “They’re all people that think it would be beneficial to have me in the state house. ... They talked at one time about hiring me as a lobbyist. I don’t like lobbyists.
Williams said he did not solicit donations, but that he accepted one of the few contributions from special interest groups in the race — $500 from the NRA Political Victory Fund.
“I’ve been an NRA member for 40 years,” he said. “I believe in the organization and I donate to them. I can see maybe where they figured it was time to pay me back.”
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, led the Democratic slate with roughly $5,000. Hopefuls Larry Courcelle and Greg Cox showed $3,105 and $2,290, respectively.
“It’s always a concern, but I’ve always hoped it’s votes, not money, that wins elections,” Hooker said. “We’ve talked about a coordinated effort, but we didn’t have the votes, I guess. Everybody wanted to do their own.”
Similarly, Terenzini said that while Republicans coordinated on some ad buys, it was every man for himself on fundraising.
The money — depending on how much of it candidates have — has gone for printing signs at a bare minimum to increasingly robust advertising campaigns. Terenzini’s strategy has included mass mailings, online ads and a video ad.
“As a first-time candidate, it’s a big county I have to get out to, and with the pandemic it’s hard to do that,” he said.
While not foregoing old media, Shank has pursued an aggressive online strategy, spending $1,300 on Facebook and $624 on Front Porch Forum as well as several hundred with NationBuilder, a California tech start-up that supplies online tools to political campaigns.
“We just don’t have the in-person opportunities to meet people,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of Rutland County residents reach out in response (to online ads) with lengthy questions. It’s led to some in-depth conversations. ... It’s also afforded me inroads to conversations that would’ve otherwise emerged at an event.”
