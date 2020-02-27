A Castleton University professor running for city alderman said he thought he was using a public directory when he emailed students about voting in local elections.
“I did reach out to some students who live in Rutland, and I encouraged them to vote,” said Michael Talbott, one of nine candidates running for five seats on the Board of Aldermen. “Civic education is one of our goals.”
However, Castleton University spokesman James Lambert said Thursday that the school had received a complaint about Talbott’s use of student emails, investigated and found that the emails violated Vermont State Colleges System policy. Lambert said the school “addressed it” with Talbott and declined to comment further on personnel matters.
“I understood these were directory information that was widely available, like a phone number,” Talbott said. “I was told someone was upset I contacted a student. ... The last thing I wanted to do was upset anyone.”
Talbott said he sent the emails to “a few dozen” students who lived in Rutland.
“I definitely did not say ‘vote for me.’” he said. “I said get out and vote, and please consider me.”
Talbott said upon learning of the complaint, he promptly told university officials he would not make such use of student emails again.
Talbott, who is chairman of the school’s media and communication department, is one of four challengers squaring off with five incumbents in the local election. This is his first campaign for public office.
