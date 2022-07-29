One of the two candidates for Chittenden County State’s Attorney is claiming a major foul on his opponent and the organizers of a candidate’s forum.
Attorney Ted Kenney said Friday he had explained early on he would decline the invitation to the Thursday night event because it was co-sponsored by the Women’s Justice and Freedom Initiative (WJFI). His opponent, State’s Attorney Sarah George is listed on the WJFI website as one of two members on its board of directors, he said.
Kenney asked the other event organizer, the ACLU of Vermont to make clear to the online audience that he was skipping the forum because of the obvious conflict of interest by Sarah George and WJFI.
The ACLU sent out at least two notices to the media before the event that Kenney had “declined,” but never gave the full reason as he asked.
During the candidate’s forum, nothing was said about Kenney’s objections or absence.
Also, voters were never told about George serving on the Women’s Justice and Freedom Initiative (WJFI). George even gave the group a free plug during the forum.
The WJFI, among other things, says on its website: “Our mission: to shut down the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and stop Vermont from building a new prison in the years ahead.”
It goes on to say: “Our vision: a world without prison wherein all people thrive.”
Kenney said he was issuing a statement Friday in an effort to correct the record why he did not attend. He accepted another public appearance when the format wasn’t changed.
He also shared the email exchange with Jay Diaz, general counsel for the ACLU, who also served as one of the organizers and moderators for the session. Ashley Messier, executive director for WJFI, was the other questioner.
The 90-minute session also featured the candidates squaring off for two other Democratic primaries for State’s Attorney: Michelle Donnelly, of Barre City, and Bridget Grace, of Fayston, for Washington County, and Tim Lueders-Dumont, of Montpelier, and Eva Velkos, of Middlebury, for Addison County.
There were few differences between all the candidates as most of them agreed or echoed answers provided by each other.
George said Friday that she was swamped with work and could not respond immediately to newspaper messages left by phone and text, but if she got a break she would reach out. Nothing was received as of deadline.
The initial written invitation on July 8 for the online forum for all six candidates sent by Diaz at ACLU had indicated a third sponsoring organization: the Vermont Law School’s Center for Justice Reform. A follow-up email came on July 11.
Kenney in his statement Friday said he learned from the director of the law school group that it pulled out because of the conflict of interest.
Kenney said he also was concerned that George had promised on Twitter that she would donate portions of her campaign donations to WJFI just a few weeks before the organization offered to conduct the candidate forum.
He questioned why he should participate in a forum that was sponsored by an organization that “lists the other candidate as one of its directors — and is actually receiving money from that candidate’s campaign.”
The organizers told the media Thursday that incarcerated and formerly incarcerated Vermonters have provided several questions for the candidates, drawing from personal experience in the criminal legal system. They shared three examples ahead of the forum.
George and Kenney have squared off in three other candidate forums. The Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce and some other business groups sponsored one. The Vermont Interfaith Action Association also had an online session. The Ward 2 and 3 Planning Association hosted both candidates live.
George, a former deputy prosecutor, was elevated to state’s attorney in Chittenden County in January 2017 when appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to replace T.J. Donovan, who was elected attorney general. She subsequently won a four-year term running unopposed in November 2018.
Kenney is a Chittenden County native and has been a lawyer for 30 years. He has operated his own law firm, had a contract with the state to provide defense work, done federal defense work and served as a division chief for the Vermont attorney general until resigning to run for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.