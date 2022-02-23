The race for Rutland City Board of School Commissioners this Town Meeting Day is raising questions about potential conflicts of interest among some candidates.
The crowded field of 10 candidates vying for four open seats includes several individuals with personal ties to current members of the City Board of Aldermen and School Board.
Courtney Collins is engaged to Matthew Whitcomb, president of the Board of Aldermen.
Sarah Atkins Doenges is married to Alderman Michael Doenges.
Marisa Kiefaber is engaged to Alderman Devon Neary. She is also daughter of School Commissioner Kevin Keifaber.
If elected, however, the Kiefabers wouldn’t be the first father-daughter pair on the board. Board Chair Hurley Cavacas and his daughter Brittany have served together on the board for two years without any issue.
Collins, Atkins Doenges and Kiefaber are all part of a slate put up by Rutland Forward, a local political group.
A review of city charter and state statute found no indication that an individual could be prohibited from serving on the same board as a family member, spouse or significant others, or from running for any other public office within a municipality.
The Board of Aldermen also has no direct authority over the School Board, or vice versa.
In defining the duties of the School Board, the city charter states the School Board manages and controls all public schools in the city, and “shall have in general all the powers and authority, and perform all the duties, pertaining to school officers in towns of this State, not inconsistent with the provisions of this charter.”
Regarding conflicts of interest, section 453 of the city’s code of ethics ordinance, which applies to all city officials and employees, states, “No city officer or employee shall engage in any act which is in conflict with, or creates an appearance of conflict with, the performance of official duties.”
The section primarily addresses financial and real estate dealings.
It states that a person is deemed to have a conflict if he or she, “Participates in his or her capacity as a city officer or employee in the negotiation, vote, discussion of contracts or of any matter which directly or indirectly involves the immediate family member of such city official or employee.”
The School Board also addresses conflicts of interest in Board Policy 1345, which states commissioners shall, “Refrain from using Board membership for political, personal, professional or business advancement.”
It continues, “When a Board member becomes aware of involvement in a conflict of interest as defined in state law or this policy, he or she will declare the nature and extent of the conflict or appearance of conflict for inclusion in the Board minutes, and will abstain from voting or participating in the discussion of the issue giving rise to the conflict.”
While none of the relationships disclosed by candidates meet the definition of a conflict of interest, some on social media have nonetheless drawn attention to the issue ahead of Town Meeting Day.
On Tuesday, an image posted in the 1,700-member “I Am a Rutland Raider” Facebook group, outlined Collins, Atkins Doenges and Kiefaber’s relationships. It also included School Commissioner Alison Notte and her husband Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, but did not include the Cavacases.
The image called the relationships “The greatest consolidation of power Rutland has ever seen” and instructed people to “vote no on Town Meeting Day.”
The image was also shared on the 1,700-member “Rutland Parents” Facebook account, which is promoting a slate of four candidates running against the Rutland Forward slate.
This isn’t the first time the issue of conflicts of interest has arisen in city government.
Karen Bossi, another candidate for the School Board this year who is running as part of the “Rutland Parents” slate, found herself in the middle of a conflict controversy when she served on the Board of Aldermen in the mid-2000s.
In 2007, Bossi debated and voted to approve a portion of the city budget that included pay raises for her husband, then-city Police Chief Tony Bossi.
According to Herald reports at the time, Bossi did abstain from the proposed raise when it was in committee and during an initial vote on the board. However, when another alderman made a motion to cut funding from the city’s contingency fund, which was the source of those raises, she debated and voted against it.
Then-city Attorney Andrew Costello ultimately determined Bossi’s actions did violate the city’s code of ethics policy, according to reports.
Bossi addressed the issue in a recent interview, stating, “People, I think, misconstrued or felt that because my husband would be getting a raise, that that’s the only interest I had, and that was not the case.”
She said conflicts of interest are inevitable in communities like Rutland.
“I think it’s not always the conflicts that appear on the surface. A lot of times, there are a lot of underlying (conflicts). But when you’re in a small city, that’s going to happen,” she said.
Bossi added she believed elected officials should disclose any conflict they may have.
“I think also you have to, in your own mind, determine whether you have a conflict. Are you doing something just because you think it’s going to benefit a friend or a family member?” she said.
Bossi disclosed she has a daughter who teaches at RHS, but said she doesn’t consider it a conflict.
“She’s a contract employee. She’s a union member. So, you know, I couldn’t do any special favors for her,” she said.
The other candidates said they see no issues either.
Collins said she doesn’t foresee any conflicts between herself and Whitcomb.
“Matt is incredibly professional,” she said. “It’s same with my medical background. I have to keep that separate. That confidentiality is really important.”
Likewise, Atkins Doenges said, if elected, she doesn’t anticipate any conflicts between herself and her husband.
“It’s something we’ve talked about a lot in just living here and being here,” she said “My husband and I have the same mindset for the city and the school — you find the best that the people have to offer and you use that to the best of your ability to make these units the best that they can be.”
Kiefaber also sees no conflicts with either her father or Neary, noting the two boards operate independently without any overlap.
“I come from a family of civically minded people. Rather than being a conflict, I think my connection to these other individuals simply shows I surround myself with people who also show commitment to keeping Rutland’s best interests in mind,” she said. “Should potential issues ever arise, I am confident that we will all respect our individual approaches and navigate them professionally.”
