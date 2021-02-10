Rutland City’s mayoral candidates stayed on-message Wednesday.
Six of the seven candidates participated in a forum conducted via Zoom by the Rutland Young Professionals. The forum also was streamed live on Facebook. Questions ranged from retaining youth to the fate of the library. The candidates managed to repeatedly link the diverse issues back to their campaign themes.
For incumbent David Allaire, that theme was one of continued improvement. Allaire said city government was “strong and stable,” that budgets had been largely level-funded, long-running projects had been completed and new ones launched, with voters backing bonds for road paving and buying the College of St. Joseph gym. Investments in the city could be seen at the former Knights of Columbus building and Immaculate Heart of Mary school and city-owned properties were going back on the tax rolls.
“Real estate values are up; crime is down,” Allaire said. “There’s every reason to be optimistic, post-COVID.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso disagreed with the mayor’s assessment of the state of the city, pointing to a roughly $500,000 increase in the city’s $22 million budget. Gorruso said he had more experience with business than anyone else in the race, describing being called in twice to put WJJR right when it was losing money. His theme, though, was people. On issues from deciding how to help small businesses to deciding how to tackle infrastructure, Gorruso’s solution was repeatedly to talk to the people involved.
“Business and government are both about people,” he said. “It takes people to run government. It takes people to live in our city.”
Kam Johnston said he offered a unique perspective, and repeatedly offered out-of-the-box ideas. Instead of spending so much money paving roads, he suggested unpaving them in favor of dirt roads in some neighborhoods, arguing they would be cheaper to maintain. He argued for expanding the city report to include not just financial reports from the previous year, but strategic planning for the coming year, with “benchmarks and robust information.”
“I used to call Dave Allaire ‘Louras Light,’” Johnston said, referring to Allaire’s predecessor, Chris Louras. “Now I think he’s just plain Louras because there’s been no change in the budgeting process.”
Johnston invited anyone who does not want to vote for him to vote for his mother, Marge Johnston. Marge Johnston, while on the ballot, is declining to participate in any forums or media interviews according to her son, who says he is acting as her media adviser.
Kathleen Krevetsky’s theme — and her vision for the city — was food. Krevetsky argues the city needs to support the Vermont Farmers Food Center as a business incubator, and foresees a culinary school, new restaurants and a variety of food-related businesses. Her ideas did occasionally venture away from farm and table — she continues to argue for the removal of fluoride from city water and said she believes the city could do more to pull in through-hikers on Appalachian Trail.
“We will grow our food economy and bring back economic prosperity to our region,” she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori spoke of a need for change, saying the city was on the edge of a “paradigm shift.” He called for changes in the way groups like the Rutland Redevelopment Authority function, a renewed focus on improving housing and the development of an atmosphere that encourages entrepreneurs. He said he was frustrated with the lack of follow-through on various planning efforts, something he would combat through greater transparency and giving residents more access to city government.
“I’m really looking forward to using Tuttle Hall or the rec center to hold forums that I will facilitate to engage folks in a productive dialogue,” he said.
Matthew Godnick Seager also spoke a lot about change as well as a focus on the city’s “foundation.” That foundation was jobs, he said, but rather than creating jobs, he said he wants to fill them by expanding trade education in the city. Much of the rest of what Rutland needs, he said, would flow from that.
“The work’s here,” he said. “Anyone who’s tried to get a plumber over to the house, or an electrician, knows this to be true. ... We cannot continue down the same path of voting for the same people and getting the same results.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
