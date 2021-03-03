The candidates who tied in the aldermanic race say they expect to resolve the issue among themselves.
Seventeen people competed for six seats on the Board of Aldermen and when votes were tallied late Tuesday, John Atwood and Thomas Franco found themselves tied for sixth place. City Clerk Henry Heck said Tuesday night he had never encountered such a situation, but by Wednesday he said he had consulted with the secretary of state’s office and said the first step was to give the two candidates until Monday to request a recount.
“They have the option to go quietly into the night if they choose and let the other person assume the position,” he said.
If neither candidate chooses to back down and a recount fails to break the tie, Heck said the city would have to hold a runoff between the two candidates.
“I’m hoping that it doesn’t get to that because it’s not an insignificant amount of money and revoted elections are horribly attended,” he said. “We could have an election for 200 people to decide this.”
Atwood and Franco — who campaigned cooperatively as part of the “Rutland Forward” candidate slate — both said they do not expect it will get to that. Franco said he was leaning against even requesting a recount.
“John and I are both very aligned, and we have supported each other from the start,” Franco said. “We are able to use our leadership ability to come to a quick and easy resolution.”
Atwood said the two were discussing the best way to resolve the tie.
“We both agree neither of us wants a recount, and we don’t want it to go to a runoff,” he said. “We’re talking to supporters about what the best approach would be.”
Heck said a runoff would have to be warned for 30 days, meaning the eventual victor would not be seated until after the board’s reorganizational meeting March 15. He said special elections cost between $5,000 and $7,500 to conduct.
Turnout was lower than many expected — roughly 3,500 people voted out of a checklist of 11,202.
