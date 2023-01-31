City government is about to change.
A total of 11 people are vying for eight seats on the Board of Aldermen, and only five of them are incumbents. Board President Michael Doenges has vacated his seat to challenge Mayor David Allaire. Meanwhile, over on the Board of School Commissioners, Chairwoman Alison Notte says she is not seeking reelection.
The mayor's race looked for a time like it was going to be a three-way competition. When Doenges announced his candidacy in September, then-alderman Chris Ettori — who was one of several candidates who unsuccessfully challenged Allaire in 2021 — said he intended to run again. Ettori resigned from the board in November, saying that he needed his evenings free to be available to his family but that he had not abandoned his mayoral ambitions. However, his name was not on any of the petitions turned in to the City Clerk's office by the deadline on Monday.
More aldermanic seats are on the ballot than in any election in recent memory. Ettori's resignation was followed by Matt Whitcomb's. Voters will get to pick two names to fill out those terms. Two names will be on the ballot, both belonging to former state legislators. Larry Cupoli, who retired from the Vermont House of Representatives this year, was appointed to Ettori's seat and is running to finish out the term. Newly retired state senator Cheryl Hooker is running, as well.
Voters have nine names to pick from for the six other seats. Alderwoman Carrie Savage and Aldermen Joe Barbagallo, Thomas DePoy and William Gillam are all seeking reelection. Seeking to join the board are Sherri Prouty, who made and unsuccessful run for the Legislature in 2020; John Cioffi Jr., who fell short of joining the board in the very crowded 2021 election; and political newcomers Alex Adams, John McCann and Kiana McClure.
Alderman Thomas Franco is not seeking reelection and has not responded to inquiries.
Over on the school board, voters have five choices for four seats. Chairwoman Notte is not running, nor is Peter Fagan, who was appointed to finish out the term of Brittany Cavacas.
"I served on the board for nine years," said Notte, who served nonconsecutive terms as chairwoman as commissioners fought over the future of the school's mascot. "I think it's time to move on to a different venture. I think there's been some trying times on the board. I think we have some good initiatives with strategic planning and an equity audit coming."
Notte, a pharmacist, said she plans to get more involved with professional organizations.
Commissioners Kevin Kiefaber and Cathy Solsaa are seeking reelection. Seeking to join the board are Ryan Carney, Heather Hauke and Mary McDonald.
